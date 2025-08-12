Travis Kelce may be in the most high-profile couple in the world right now, but he doesn’t view his relationship with Taylor Swift as “a controlled, organized process.” The NFL star opened up about how his romance with the pop star began in an Aug. 12 GQ profile, emphasizing that despite the overwhelming attention, he and Swift are just “regular people” who happened to develop a connection due to their shared morals and values.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” Kelce said. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

Kelce and Swift publicly revealed their relationship in September 2023 when Swift cheered Kelce on at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games. However, nobody really knows exactly when the romance began. While Kelce didn’t dive into specific details, he shared that the first spark felt natural, and was ignited by each star noticing how the other treats those around them.

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process,” Kelce said. “When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*ck off.”

When speaking about his relationship, Kelce is very aware that it may be misinterpreted by people based on how widely their dates are covered.

“When you see me hanging out at the US Open with Taylor, it may look like the two of us are partying,” Kelce says. “But I’m just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love.”

He credits his time with Swift with helping him learn much more about public perception. “I’ve become way more strategic in understanding what I am portraying to people,” Kelce said. “I have a good understanding of how I want to be portrayed.”