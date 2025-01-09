There’s about to be a new addition to the Kelce family. Kylie Kelce announced her fourth pregnancy at the end of 2024, and although she hasn’t revealed a due date yet, she does know that she’s having a girl. The newborn will be a sweet addition to her and husband Jason Kelce’s growing girl squad, as they already have three other young daughters. Now, they just need to settle on a name.

Kylie recently mentioned how difficult it can be to decide on a name after having already used several options. “Going on fourth, it's like a disaster,” Kylie said on the Jan. 9 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “You've already used them all up. All bets are off.”

She did confirm that the new baby’s name will continue her tradition of de-gendered names, mainly because she feels her other three daughters may get upset if the new baby had the only “girly name.” Kylie’s other kids are 5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennett.

“I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth,” Kylie said. “If we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they'll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’”

She threw out one potential option: Charlie. “We debated Charlie for our first, and then within, I think, six months, we had three different friends who named their kid Charlie,” Kylie said. “This was six years ago. And Jason and I were like, ‘Shoot’ ... Wyatt is a Wyatt, but I love the name Charlie.”

As the Kelce fam awaits the new addition, Wyatt has been particularly animated. “The way she's getting excited for this next baby is very sweet to watch because she's very much in that phase of, like, ‘I can get diapers. I can fill up my own water bottle. I can do these things independently,’” Kylie said of her oldest daughter. “To see her get so excited about getting another baby and her having the opportunity to help is very exciting to watch.”