Jason and Travis Kelce have discussed everything from Love Is Blind to Disney Channel Original Movies on their New Heights podcast. On the Dec. 6 episode, the brothers were even asked to rank their favorite breakfast cereals. Now, fans can enjoy their top three in a brand-new box of Kelce Mix.

Even though Jason and Travis flipped their second and third fave cereals, they agreed that Reese’s Puffs, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch were undeniably the best, so General Mills worked with the football bros to create a combination of all three. The Kelce Mix is a limited-edition box featuring those three cereals blended together that fans can shop for now.

Other Kelce-Based Newness Coming To General Mills

In addition to the Kelce Mix, you can also get exclusive boxes of just Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Reese’s Puffs, or Honey Nut Cheerios (another Kelce family fave) with Jason and Travis featured on the front.

Starting Sept. 28, fans of the podcast — the “92%ers” — can also get a special box designed just for them on Walmart.com.

As both a cereal lover and Kelce family fan, I had to try Jason and Travis’ cereal to see whether these three choices go well together.

Someone’s Giving Off Main Character Energy Here

I have to agree that Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese’s Puffs are god tier cereal choices, but I would have never thought to combine them all into one bowl. The Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch seem like they would play nice with any cereal, but the Reese’s Puffs are hard to mix with other flavors.

When you add peanut butter to anything, that’s going to be a dominant flavor. That’s exactly what happened here with the Kelce Mix. The Reese’s Puffs give major main character vibes, while the Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch were supporting players. I wish there was more of a balance, but you can’t really escape the Reese’s.

An Honest Review Of Kelce Mix

Even though I would have liked something more blended, I enjoyed the Kelce Mix. The moments when I would get both cinnamon and peanut butter flavors together in one bite were immaculate, like Travis’ favorite cinnamon rolls with peanut butter on top.

The Lucky Charms were a lot harder to taste, but it’s all about the marshmallows anyway and those provided a nice crunch.

The most surprising thing was Reese’s Puffs being the Kelce brothers’ No. 1 pick, because I haven’t had the cereal since I was a kid. Getting to taste it again was very nostalgic. The Kelce Mix overall was a trip down memory lane, like eating Taylor Swift’s homemade Pop-Tarts that Travis is also a fan of.

You Can Make Your Own Version Of The Kelce Mix

Can’t find the Kelce Mix at your grocery store? No problem. You can still make your own with equal parts Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs.

If I were to make my own version of Jason and Travis’ cereal, I would add in more Lucky Charms for the marshmallows and less Reese’s Puffs so the flavors are more equal.