Here’s How The Kelce Family Is Celebrating Taylor & Travis’ Engagement

The Kelces know how to celebrate — whether it’s at a tailgate or a wedding. Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26, the Kelce family has been showing their love and support for the couple, from sweet social media posts to some early wedding planning ideas.

After two years of dating, Kelce proposed to Swift at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. About two weeks later, the couple shared the exciting update in joint Instagram post, featuring photos from their engagement (and a close-up shot of the custom ring). “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift and Kelce captioned the photos. As of publication, the Instagram has over 35 million likes.

Fans are not the only ones celebrating the engagement. Plenty of the couple’s celebrity friends — including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and the Mahomes family — have made a point to congratulate the newly-engaged couple.

The Kelce family has also been chiming in to cheer on the duo. Here are all the ways they’re celebrating Swift and Kelce’s engagement.

Jason Kelce Is Hoping To Be The Best Man

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jason Kelce has been a vocal proponent of Swift and Travis’ love story. Following the engagement announcement, he filmed a special shoutout on his and Travis’ New Heights podcast. “There is one gigantic piece of New News that just hit the waves,” Jason said in a TikTok, posted Aug. 27. “[Travis] is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world. F*ck, yeah!”

Jason also spoke about the engagement on a Sept. 2 episode of Barstool’s Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. During the interview, he quipped about practicing his best man speech. “First of all, hopefully I'm the best man,” he said. “We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity.”

Jason continued, “I love my brother, and I just want him to have like the most fulfilled, best life possible, and such a huge part of that is like, you know, who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with.”

According to Jason, Swift and Travis are a perfect match. “They are unbelievably supportive of each other, in both of their outlandishly successful worlds. I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years,” he said. “And I just think that they match so well together.”

Kylie Kelce Gave A Subtle Show Of Support

Shutterstock

Kylie Kelce tends to steer clear of the media. Still, she subtly supported Travis and Swift’s engagement announcement by liking their joint Instagram post.

Ed Kelce Gushed About The Couple

Kara Durrette/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Shortly after the couple’s engagement announcement, Ed Kelce shared some details on ABC’s News 5 Cleveland. According to him, Swift and Travis got engaged about two weeks before making the announcement. Afterwards, the couple FaceTimed their families to let them know.

Later that week, Ed and Donna Kelce celebrated with Swift and Travis in person. "We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat," he said.

Donna Kelce Updated Her Facebook Profile

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Donna Kelce has not made any public comments about the engagement, but she gave her Facebook page a sweet update in light of the news. On the platform, Donna updated her cover photo to a screenshot of a fan’s tweet, featuring childhood pictures of Travis and Swift with the caption, “THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED.”

Plus, according to an insider, Donna has been feeling “sentimental” about the milestone. “Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers,” a source told People. “She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”