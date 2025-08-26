Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple made the exciting announcement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the post, which was set to the tune of Swift’s song “So High School” and capped off with an emoji-based wink to their couple name. Now, their celebrity friends are weighing in to congratulate the happy couple.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes both re-posted the couple’s Instagram on their stories. “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany wrote alongside a photo of Kelce kneeling. Patrick kept his message of congratulations simple with three red heart emojis.

Another of Swift’s newer friends, Sabrina Carpenter, also shared a short but sweet reaction to the big update, reposting the proposal pics with a string of white hearts.

Another former tour-mate also showed her love for Swift’s next chapter. Avril Lavigne, who’s had a sweet but more understated connection with Swift since performing with her during the 1989 Tour, gushed over the romantic news. “Awww huge congrats to [Swift] and [Kelce],” she wrote, along with some wedding ring and heart emojis.

Swift once famously declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist, and the singer returned the favor by celebrated Swift’s engagement to Kelce. “Congratulations Taylor & Travis,” he wrote. “This is the best part of life. So happy for you both!!”

The best well-wishes come from your oldest friends. Swift’s long-time bestie Abigail Anderson also re-shared the engagement announcement, simply writing “This” with a red heart to show her affection.