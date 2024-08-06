Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship with Taylor Swift has been one of the (many!) highlights of the Eras Tour — and no SKIMS campaign is getting between these two besties. During an Aug. 6 interview with Variety, Carpenter opened up about her friendship with Swift and addressed rumors she needed theTTPD artist’s “permission” before working with Kim Kardashian.

During the interview, Carpenter openly discussed Swift after spotting her latest album, Tortured Poets Department, in the rock section of a record store. “Well, Taylor is a rock star!” Carpenter said. “She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.”

Carpenter also cleared up the rumors surrounding her SKIMS campaign. ICYMI, some fans thought Carpenter asked for Swift’s permission before participating in the shoot, considering Swift’s longstanding feud with Kardashian. “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend,” she said.

The “Espresso” singer previously talked about how the SKIMS campaign came to be — and how Swift reacted to it. “As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working. In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with [Swift] about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in June.

“So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do,” Carpenter continued at the time.

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her conversation with Variety, Carpenter also touched on how Swift and other musicians have supported her. “It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet,” she added.

Carpenter continued, “We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’”