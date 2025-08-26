Even when she’s wrapped up in the new heights of her love story, Taylor Swift is always meticulous when it comes to her Instagram grid. Case in point: the gorgeous carousel of floral photos she posted on Aug. 26 to surprise-announce her engagement to Travis Kelce. Along with the pics, which fans immediately took as a reference to her Lover era, she added a caption that was fittingly “So High School,” the ode to Kelce that she also used in her IG Story of the proposal pics. However, one detail might not have immediately made sense to fans — why did she end the message with a dynamite emoji?

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” Swift and Kelce wrote in their joint caption. The emoji choice is a bit out of left field if you don’t know the backstory. Sure, it could just mean basic excitement or “explosive” happiness, but there are much more common emojis that illustrate that better.

Instead, the dynamite symbol is likely a reference to a couple name Kelce picked out for them: TNT. Back in January 2024, Swift was spotted wearing a diamond friendship bracelet with the letters TNT emblazoned on it to one of Kelce’s NFL games. Soon after, it was confirmed the statement piece was a gift from Kelce, who had requested those three letters be featured. It’s pretty clear why — the acronym stands for Taylor N’ Travis.

Kara Durrette/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Although neither Swift nor Kelce have spoken publicly about the TNT moniker, it seems very likely that their explosive emoji choice for such a huge moment in their relationship was an inside nod to their favorite couple-y nickname.

After all, Swift is well-known to imbue her emoji choices with meaning. On her birthday in 2023, she defended her love for the somewhat dated caption style in an emoji-filled post. “Troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use,” Swift wrote at the time. “But no one’s prouder to be a millennial.”