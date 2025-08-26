Um, Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring An Easter Egg?

Forget paper rings, Taylor Swift just got engaged to Travis Kelce with a truly bejeweled sparkler. On Aug. 26, Swift took to her Instagram to share a collection of photos from her engagement, including a close-up of her diamond ring. The old mine brilliant-cut gem set in a gold bezel was co-designed by Kelce himself with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, according to Page Six.

And while Kelce was making things end game with Swift, he chose a jeweler that coincidentally has a subtle tie to her. Artifex Fine Jewelry’s website is currently promoting a new collection called “From the vault...” which is the same phrase Swift used to differentiate the previously unreleased tracks she included on her re-recorded albums. The jeweler may have even dropped its own Easter egg on Instagram while working on Swift’s ring with Kelce. On July 25, Artifex Fine posted a video with the caption, “Call it what you want but I’m never going for just ‘beautiful’” — potentially referencing Swift’s love song “Call It What You Want” from her sixth album, Reputation. (For her own engagement post, however, Swift chose her song about Kelce, “So High School,” to play in the background.)

The Easter egging doesn’t stop there, though. If her rock looks familiar, it’s probably because it appears to be shaped very similarly to the TS stamp atop the letter she shared on May 30, announcing she bought back her masters.

As for the rest of her look, Swift wore a striped silk-blend $398 Polo Ralph Lauren dress and Louis Vuitton’s Isola Sandal in a cognac brown ($930). She accessorized with the custom “TNT” tennis bracelet that Kelce gave her as a Christmas gift, and a yellow-gold, diamond-studded Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch. For Kelce’s part, he coordinated with the Lover singer in a navy knit shirt, also from Polo Ralph Lauren. (Perfect for kneeling to the ground and pulling out a ring, if you ask me!)

