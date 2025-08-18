There are a few musical superstars who get brought up every year when speculation around Super Bowl Halftime headliners begins, and chief among them is Taylor Swift. Despite being one of the most successful live performers of the 2020s and having a very well-known connection to the NFL, Swift has yet to put on her own Super Bowl show. But that could be changing in a matter of months. Not only have fans picked up on several telling hints in Swift’s New Heights appearance, but a lot of recent events seem to be perfectly aligning for the 2026 event to a perfect choice for Swift’s first Super Bowl performance.

Before getting into the Easter eggs Swift herself has been dropping, here’s why the stage feels cosmically set for Swift at the upcoming Super Bowl. Of course, the fact that her next album The Life of a Showgirl drops in fall is ideal timing for Swift to feature the songs in a February live show. Plus, the album’s upbeat and romantic themes are believed to be inspired both by Swift’s spotlight-grabbing Eras Tour and her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce — making it so much more in-line with a huge NFL performance than her moodier and darker albums from the years prior.

Then, there are the reasons Swift reportedly turned down the last two Super Bowls. In 2023, Swift allegedly passed on the show to focus on re-recording her first six albums. And in 2024, reports claimed that the pop star was (understandably) too busy on her nonstop Eras Tour. But now, the Eras Tour is over, and Swift has gained ownership over all her masters.

With everything in Swift’s life and schedule seemingly set up for a Super Bowl concert at long last, a few of Swift’s specific remarks while appearing on Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Aug. 13 feel very telling. Not only did she mention having watched every Super Bowl Halftime Show, she also dropped what fans believe to be one of her famous subtle Easter eggs when talking about her love of bread.

Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

The pop star noted that she spends about 60% of her time thinking about sourdough. Notably, the 60th Super Bowl is being held at the home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot is Sourdough Sam. Listeners also noted Swift casually bringing up the number 47 a lot in the podcast, and her 47th Eras Tour stop was at the very stadium hosting the 2026 Super Bowl. Not to mention that this will be Kelce’s 13th NFL season (famously, Swift’s favorite number).

A good section of the pod also focused on Kelce emphasizing just how much of an athlete his girlfriend is because of her rigorous Eras Tour sets. It sure sounds like that world-crossing tour was the perfect training for Swift to finally go all out on her ideal Super Bowl Halftime Show.