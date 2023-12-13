Taylor Swift Knows This 1 Habit Of Hers Is "Millennial" Cringe

Taylor Swift is proud to be a millennial, even if that means some of her younger fans troll her for her social media habits. It’s no secret that Swift is an emoji-loving queen. Like a lot of the thirty-somethings of her generation, she litters her IG captions, tweets, and presumably, text messages with a deluge of emojis. But as millennials have had to learn in recent years: the times have changed. Emojis may not be very cool anymore, but Swift made it clear that she’s not going to stop punctuating all of her sentences with yellow sparkles and lavender hearts.

Fittingly, Swift reflected on her millennial habits on her 34th birthday, informing her fans that she was well aware some of the Gen Z Swifties have been mocking her emoji love. The week before her birthday, The Daily Mail pointed out that one of Swift’s recent IG comments was widely ridiculed for its “cringe” overuse of emojis. Yes, emojis may have been en vogue once, but they’ve fallen out of fashion with the new generation.

Swift didn’t let that stop her from clicking that button on the bottom-left of her keyboard, though. On Dec. 13, Swift promoted the rentable extended version of her The Eras Tour film in a post full of emojis befitting the three newly added songs. And then stuck on a knowing addendum.

“Troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use,” Swift wrote. “But A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Swift has fearlessly embraced what has infamously become known as “millennial cringe.” From freaking out over Y2K boy bands to sporting a side part without shame, Swift is totally cool being uncool in some Gen Z fans’ eyes.

She even committed the ultimate “millennial cringe” offense just days before her emoji rant: referencing Harry Potter. In her Time Person of the Year profile, Swift referred to her re-recorded albums as “horcruxes,” and made it even worse by going on to make Marvel and Lord of the Rings references in the next sentences.

She may make some of her younger fans cringe from time to time, but Swift is clearly capable of shaking off all the jokes about her millennial habits.