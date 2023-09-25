Patrick Mahomes Reacted To Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce's Game

Things are looking up for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — and not just because he was filmed looking up (possibly in her direction) while on the sidelines at the Chiefs vs. Bears game on Sept. 24. After Swift attended Kelce’s game and sat with his mom in the family suite, reporters and Swifties had one question on their minds: What does this mean? Although Swift and Kelce haven’t spoken out about their rumored romance, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed Swift’s attendance — and made a quip about feeling the “pressure.”

In a post-game interview on the field, Mahomes told a reporter, per Page Six, “I heard that she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure.” He explained that he wanted to make sure Kelce looked good for the superstar. “I knew I had to get [the ball] to Trav. He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to,” Mahomes — who just set a new standard for wingmen everywhere — added.

Kelce apparently told Mahomes that Swift would be coming to the game, but the QB didn’t quite believe him at first. “He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes said, per Us Weekly. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On TikTok, a long-time Chiefs fan commented on Kelce’s vibe during the game. “I’ve been watching Travis Kelce play football on a weekly basis for years now. He is acting so shy right now,” he explained. “He is so reserved every time he makes a play. Normally, he’s a d*ckhead... and we love him.” Another fan commented, “I noticed this too oh my gosh he’s so smitten.”

Mahomes isn’t the only NFL player who seems to be on board this ‘ship. Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, has previously spoken out about the rumors. On Sept. 20, Jason said that while he didn’t know “what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” he was rooting for the two of them. He told the WIP Morning Show, “Having said that, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

While Kelce might not have done the “Bejeweled” dance in the end zone, his unexpected shyness sent a clear enough message to Traylor shippers.