Sophie & Taylor Had An Anti-Joe Jonas Night Out Together

Just call Sophie Turner Ms. Perfectly Fine in the aftermath of her divorce from Joe Jonas. Two weeks after the couple confirmed they were ending their marriage, Turner had a girls’ night out with another one of Jonas’ famous exes: Taylor Swift. Since this was one of the first times Turner has stepped out since the divorce news, the pics of her arm-in-arm with Swift caused a frenzy online, as fans recalled all the other cute exchanges the two have had over the years.

Turner and Swift were photographed grabbing dinner together at Via Carota in New York City on Sept. 19, sending a clear message to their shared ex, Jonas. Turner wore a sparkly gray halter top and matching pants, while Swift paired a red dress with a knee-length denim jacket. Notably, the show of friendship came a couple of weeks after Turner and her husband of four years Jonas filed for divorce in early September. The former couple officially confirmed their separation in a joint Instagram statement on Sept. 6. While Jonas has been seen a lot since the announcement, Turner has avoided the public eye... until now.

Although Swift dated Jonas back in 2008 (and it famously didn’t end well), she’s actually had a lot of friendly interactions with Turner during her marriage to Jonas. The two first met when filming an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2019, where they shrugged off any potential awkwardness and embraced one another. Since then, Turner has been a vocal Swiftie, even praising the breakup song Swift wrote about Jonas, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” Last year, she gushed about her love of Swift’s album 1989 on social media, so it’s only fitting for her to reconnect with her fave singer just as she’s reentering her 1989 era.

Turner was even showing her love for Swift just weeks before she would announce her divorce from Jonas. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Turner wore a “Mr. Perfectly Fine” friendship bracelet to the opening night of the Jonas Brothers tour in mid-August. Perhaps she was sending the Swifties a signal of the breakup ahead of time.