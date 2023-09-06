For over a year since their second daughter was born, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been very protective over keeping her name a secret. However, with the recent announcement of their divorce, it seems like that secret is going to become much harder to keep. Part of the paperwork for the couple’s divorce filing reveals their second child’s initials, the first detail about her name to ever be confirmed.

An affidavit obtained by E! references Jonas and Turner’s youngest daughter by the initials D.J., and also confirmed that she was born on July 5, 2022 in Miami, FL. The filing requests that Jonas and Turner have equal co-parenting rights after their split, advocating for “shared parental responsibility” between the two. Jonas and Turner announced that they’d welcomed their second child back in July 2022, revealing that their firstborn Willa had become a big sister to a baby girl. In the 14 months since D.J.’s birth, the couple has remained quiet on her name, and we still don’t know what the initials could stand for.

The baby name revelation comes amidst Jonas and Turner’s divorce, which was first reported on Sept. 3 and then later confirmed when Jonas officially filed a divorce proceeding a couple days later, and Turner posted a statement about the split on Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Turner wrote. “This is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner’s divorce came as a surprise to fans, who’d been keeping up with the loved-up couple for seven years. They first got together in 2016, when Turner revealed that Jonas had hit her up via a DM. They finally went Instagram official at the start of 2017, and by the end of that year, they got engaged. In the summer of 2019, the couple surprised everyone with a sudden Las Vegas wedding. They followed up the quickie Vegas wedding with a formal ceremony in France the next month.

The next summer, in 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Willa. And two years later, their second daughter was born in the summer of 2022. Although her name has not yet been revealed, we now know it begins with the letter “D.”