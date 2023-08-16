Sophie Turner Went Full Swiftie To Shade Joe At The Jonas Brothers Tour

Just call her Mrs. Perfectly Fine. Sophie Turner has always taken any chance she could to playfully troll her husband Joe Jonas, so of course, she had to take things to the next level when she attended the opening weekend of his Jonas Brothers tour. To really rub some salt in the wound, Turner unleashed her inner Taylor Swift fan and wore a “Mr. Perfectly Fine” friendship bracelet to the concert — you know, the song all about how Jonas and Swift’s messy breakup.

Thanks to their omnipresence at Swift’s Eras Tour, friendship bracelets have also quickly taken over the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour, with superfans trading tons of handmade pieces with that spell out important JoBro phrases. Naturally, Joe’s wife received a treasure trove of bracelets when she showed up to the tour’s first show at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12. She showed off her haul in an Instagram post a few days later, and one bracelet in particular stood out among the rest.

A fan that gave Turner her bracelet confirmed that she was indeed wearing a “Mr. Perfectly Fine” bracelet at the event.

In case you didn’t know, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is one of Swift’s most brutal diss tracks about Jonas, detailing the “casually cruel” way that he dumped her back in 2008. As Swift herself infamously revealed, Jonas ended their relationship in a 25-second phone call all of the sudden. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” didn’t see the light of day for 13 years, before Swift finally released it in 2021 as a vault track on her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) re-release.

Despite Swift being Jonas’ ex, Turner has always been a huge fan of the singer. In fact, she even showed her love for “Mr. Perfectly Fine” when it was first released. “It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner wrote on Instagram at the time, prompting Swift to respond to the post with some praise of her own: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

Clearly, Turner is perfectly fine with trolling her husband in any way possible, especially when it comes to going full Swiftie mode.