Jophie fans may have had an inkling that Joe Jonas could pull off highlighter like a boss, but now there's proof. While practicing self-quarantine due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sophie Turner did Joe Jonas' makeup and the photos are so good. The Game of Thrones alum showed off her sweet skills and gave the world some priceless pics of her hubby all dolled up.

It's unclear how the makeover came to be, but judging by Turner's Instagram Stories post, she may have been asking him for makeup privileges for some time. On Friday, April 10, the 24-year-old posted on her Instagram Stories, showing a photo of Jonas all done up in a glam new look. "He finally let me do his makeup," the star captioned. His makeup is far from a subtle, natural glam look. Instead, Turner opted for shades of purple and pink, with a touch of soft mascara that defined his lashes.

While the pair is quarantining, it seems as though Turner is admittedly having some fun. The same may not be said for her husband, as she revealed Jonas' feelings on the situation to Conan O'Brien on a remote episode of his talk show, Conan, calling him "a social butterfly." She told the host, "I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me." She continued, “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

A second picture on the thread showed off a highlight on his cheekbones. "That highlight," she wrote.

Turner told O'Brien that she is fine staying home. "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me," she told O'Brien. "I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it," she said. "I see how people are finding it difficult," she said of the lockdown, continuing, "But I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing."

In the interview, she even remarked how great it was that no one needs to dress up while they're stuck at home, showing off her sweatpants to O'Brien. "I'm business on top, party on the bottom," she joked, pointing out her nice sweater versus her relaxed pants.

Meanwhile, her hubby has taken up DJing. “He’s taken up like an Instagram Live DJ set,” Turner told Conan. “He’s started doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home.” One of the last sets he did, Turner revealed, was an '80s set that lasted about two hours.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

When O'Brien asked how she was supporting Jonas in his new DJing, hobby, she remarked, “I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila." Turner added, "There's no rules in quarantine."

It's easy to see how much fun the actor is having, especially when you consider that Jonas let her do his makeup and get perfect shots of the look.