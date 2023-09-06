After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways. On Sept. 6, they confirmed their split on Instagram with a joint statement: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The divorce announcement came as a shock to fans, especially since Turner was spotted supporting Jonas on tour only one month prior. So, why the seemingly sudden breakup? While Jonas and Turner haven’t directly shared any details, that hasn’t stopped sources from weighing in.

Per TMZ, who originally reported the divorce, lifestyle differences have taken a toll on the pair. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source claimed on Sept. 5. But, as fans have pointed out, the couple said the opposite about each other in a TikTok challenge in 2020; both agreed Turner was the “homebody.”

In their initial report, TMZ added that Jonas had been caring for their two children “pretty much all the time” over the last three months, as the couple faced "serious problems.”

According to a People insider on Sept. 5, the divorce was a long time coming and was not a “surprise” to those close to the couple. Apparently, Jonas and Turner spent “the whole summer apart.” This outlet’s source added, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months.” (It’s worth noting that Turner was at Jonas’ concert at Yankees stadium in August — she even posted a photo of her kissing her husband’s hand backstage on Aug. 14.)

Another source reiterated the same slow-burn breakup to Page Six. “It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the insider said on Sept. 5. “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.”

The Page Six insider added, “An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

And yet, TMZ claimed that’s exactly what happened. On Sept. 6, “multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe” told the outlet that Jonas saw something on a ring camera that made him realize the marriage was over. According to them, Turner was caught doing or saying something that made divorce inevitable, at least in Jonas’ mind. And as far as custody negotiations, the People source explained, “This literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time.” Time will tell if more details arise about exactly when and how things went wrong.