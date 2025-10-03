The Life of a Showgirl is here, and fans are already putting its lyrics under the microscope. The album’s 10th track —“CANCELLED!” — has sparked a lot of debate about fans, in particular. In the song, Swift sings about sticking close to her group of disgraced friends — listeners just aren’t sure *which* cancelled bestie she’s discussing.

The song leaves the cancelled figure unnamed — plus, her so-called crimes are very vague. “Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?” Swift questions. Later, she sings, “ Good thing I like my friends cancelled (Cancelled) / I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal ... At least you know exactly who your friends are / They're the ones with matching scars.”

Swift has some experience getting cancelled — back in 2016, the phrase, “Taylor Swift is over party,” trended on Twitter in the aftermath of Kim Kardashian leaking an edited portion of Swift’s conversation with Kanye West about his song, “Famous.” Nearly a decade later, it seems like Swift is still feeling that wound — and she likes friends who can relate.

But who, specifically, is she singing about in the Life of a Showgirl song? Fans have two prevailing theories about the mysterious figure — they think it’s either about Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes.

The Blake Lively Theory

Lively and Swift have been friends for years (and Swift is even godmother to Lively’s children), but the current status of their friendship is in question. In January, Swift was brought into Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and they haven’t been spotted together since.

Many Swifties think that Swift ended the friendship over this controversy, but if “CANCELLED!” is about Lively, the lyrics seem to contradict rumors of a bestie breakup. In the song, Swift is sticking by her people — regardless of reputations.

Fans think that Swift is addressing those who assume she distanced herself from Lively because the actor got “cancelled” — and essentially saying that there’s nothing like a villain arc to bring two famous women together.

The Brittany Mahomes Theory

Mahomes and Swift became friends in 2023, when Swift started dating Travis Kelce. Since then, the duo has spent a lot of time together — whether it’s sitting together at a Chiefs game or celebrating Mahomes’ 30th birthday in Nashville.

Mahomes has encountered her fair share of cancellations. In January 2022, she sprayed fans with champagne to celebrate a Chiefs win — but people online criticized her for dousing unknowing fans in the middle of the cold winter. Mahomes also seems to have different political views than Swift, who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Despite some backlash from fans about the friendship, however, Swift and Mahomes still seem close. Fans think “CANCELLED!” could be a direct response to those criticizing that connection — and a sign that Swift has no intention of leaving her friend behind.