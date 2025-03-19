Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Not "Happy" About It Ends With Us Lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us feud is far from over — even if certain players involved wish that it was. On March 19, a source told Us Weekly that Taylor Swift is not “happy” about being dragged into the lawsuit after text messages connecting the Eras Tour singer to the case were leaked.

The insider claimed that Swift, who is close friends with Lively, “wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess.”

ICYMI, Swift’s name has been brought up more than once in relation to the lawsuit. In Lively’s original complaint, which was published in the New York Times in December 2024, she accused Baldoni of launching a smear campaign against her. In those docs, alleged texts between Baldoni and his team of crisis PR experts mention Swift. “Our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in BL’s circle like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want,” one text read.

Baldoni’s January lawsuit against Lively also seemingly referenced Swift. His suit claimed that Lively enlisted the help of her husband Ryan Reynolds and her “megacelebrity friend” to pressure Baldoni into using Lively’s script for the film’s rooftop scene. The friend in question is likely Swift. (In one screenshot of texts between Lively and Baldoni, the name of this mysterious friend is not redacted — and Baldoni refers to this person as “Taylor.”)

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also discussed Swift’s role in the case. “I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift or not,” Freedman said on a Feb. 5 episode of TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast. “I think that that’s gonna be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision’s been made.”

“Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed,” he added at the time. “I mean, for sure.”

Swift may not want to be involved in this legal back-and-forth, but that does not mean her friendship with Lively has changed. “There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship,” another source told Us in January. “They are still close friends.”