Ever since It Ends With Us premiered in the fall of 2024, the movie’s cast has been embroiled in drama. And it sounds like the public dispute won’t be ending anytime soon. After co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively filed damning lawsuits against one another, a judge set their court date for early 2026.

On Jan. 27, 2025, New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Baldoni and Lively’s case will be taken to court on March 9, 2026. While that is still quite some time away, the judge set an initial conference between the actors’ teams for early February 2025, during which the attorneys will address complaints about the publicity the lawsuit has received prior to trial. This comes five days after Lively’s team requested a gag order on Baldoni’s lawyer, who had been making several public comments and leaked footage from It Ends With Us.

As the heated battle continues throughout 2025 and into 2026, here’s a timeline of the whole situation.

August 2024: Fans Notice Tension

Before anything litigious went down, Baldoni and Lively’s behavior leading up to the It Ends With Us premiere was sending up red flags. Several people began to notice the movie’s two lead actors strangely weren’t doing any press together. Speculation about a rift exploded after the premiere red carpet event, where Baldoni did not take any photos or interact with any of his cast members.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

December 2024: Lively Files A Legal Complaint

On Dec. 21, the New York Times published the legal complaint that Lively had filed against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on the film’s set and orchestrating a smear campaign against her during the movie’s promotion. Ten days later, Lively officially filed a lawsuit on these claims against Baldoni and his PR team.

January 2025: Baldoni Sues Lively

A couple weeks after Lively’s suit, Baldoni shot back with one of his own. In his Jan. 16 filing, Baldoni accused Lively of defamation, claiming that she was intentionally misrepresenting his actions in her lawsuit.