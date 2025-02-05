It Ends With Us Apparently Had A Lot More Sex Scenes Originally

Lily and Ryle’s romance looked a lot different on the page than on the screen, according to It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni. When Blake Lively filed her legal complaint against Baldoni in December, she revealed that she had issued him a “return to set condition” form midway through filming, which included the requirement that he must agree to not add any more sex scenes that were not in the original script. Now, Baldoni has gotten specific about what he had initially planned for those intimate scenes.

After Baldoni filed his own lawsuit against Lively, he launched a website containing various screenshots of text messages sent throughout filming It Ends With Us. Included were alleged exchanges between Baldoni and the movie’s intimacy coordinator Jamey Heath, in which Baldoni outlined his vision for several sex scenes. However, the final product did not mirror Baldoni’s descriptions.

Ryle and Lily’s first hookup is only briefly shown in It Ends With Us during a montage after they start dating. Sex is implied as Ryle moves his hand up Lily’s thigh, before the camera cuts away. However, Baldoni’s initial description of the scene was more graphic, as he outlined “two naked bodies in various positions but only flattering ones Blake is comfortable with ... I imagine side boob, and outline of butt in close ups (if she is comfortable). I am fine showing my butt (female gaze). There will be pelvis movement but no orgasm. No oral sex. Hands should be able to grope various body parts.”

Sony

Baldoni had allegedly also detailed his idea for a sex scene in Las Vegas after Ryle and Lily get married. “The goal is to choreograph in a way that keeps Blake’s clothes on as much as possible,” Baldoni wrote. “Maybe the top of [her] dress slides down and we see some bare back ... dress would be hiked up so may see outline of butt (hard for me to imagine without seeing frame of how dress moves) ... I am OK showing rear as I don’t know any other way to make love in an Elvis costume. No nipple. No orgasm. Fun, intimate, innocent.”

In the final cut, this scene does not exist. Baldoni claimed on his website that filming this scene was canceled due to an illness in Lively’s family.