Leighton Meester Has Thoughts On Adam Brody’s Nobody Wants This Kiss

On Jan. 5, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attended the Golden Globes together to celebrate his first-ever nomination for best actor in a television series for his role in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. While walking on the red carpet together, Meester shared her opinion on her husband’s “hot rabbi” role — specifically, the romantic Nobody Wants This kiss between Brody and Kristen Bell that got everyone talking.

“How do I feel about the kiss? I think it’s great,” Meester told reporters. Brody put in, “She taught me.” Meester then quipped, “I taught him everything he knows.” Brody added, “She gets the good stuff. That’s not even the A material.”

ICYMI, Brody and Bell’s kiss was written to be extremely romantic. In October 2024, Netflix shared a photo of the script, which included a detailed description of the romantic moment: “She drops her bag on the ground. He puts the ice creams aside and steps towards her. He takes her face in his hands and goes in for the best kiss either of them have ever had.”

The scene got a lot of fanfare online. “Need to talk about how life-changing the first kiss scene is in NOBODY WANTS THIS!” one fan wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “The chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell! The way Noah takes away their ice cream The fact it looks like Adam’s kiss captured her soul?!?!” Another wrote about the kiss scene, “Ok, who’s watched Nobody Wants This? Cause that first kiss has me melting into a puddle on the floor. Swooooooooooon.”

Netflix

It sounds like Meester gets where these fans are coming from — and she isn’t the only Nobody Wants This spouse who has bought into Brody and Bell’s on-screen chemistry. Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, was also rooting for the characters to get together.

In an interview with eTalk, which was posted on TikTok in September 2024, Bell explained her husband’s response to the show. “Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she said in the interview. “My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”