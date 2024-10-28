Every group chat has that one friend who is not chronically online. For the Nobody Wants This cast, that friend is Adam Brody.

At the 2025 Women in Film (WIF) Honors in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 25, Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther in Nobody Wants This, stopped to chat about Season 2 on the red carpet. Even though Tohn says she’s not able to discuss where the love story between Joanna (Kristen Bell) and hot rabbi Noah (Brody) will go, she confessed the cast is eager to get back together. “It’s like summer camp working with these people,” she says. “We’re texting each other constantly.”

Production for Season 1 of Nobody Wants This wrapped in April, but Tohn says their text thread is still going strong. Right now, the crew is loving and sharing all the fan-made memes that pop up on their feeds. The last text sent was a link to a Hey Alma IG post on “how to (respectfully) dress as Rabbi Noah Roklov from Nobody Wants This,” which was shared by Timothy Simons, who plays Noah’s brother Sasha.

Along with the post, Simons texted, “There are a few options here.” One look that Bell loved was an OOTD inspired by the Prego date scene with a sport coat, and Emily Arlook, who plays Rebecca, was tickled by the “respectfully” in the title.

Adam Rose/Netflix

The only person who was a bit lost was Brody. “The cutest thing happened because Adam’s not on Instagram or the internet,” Tohn says. When the show first premiered on Sept. 26, Simons shared a bunch of memes from Instagram and Brody’s innocent reaction was: “I love these. Where did you get them?” Tohn says, “It’s just so sweet that Instagram is not part of his life.”

Being so offline must be why Brody could not have predicted the strong reaction he would get from Gilmore Girls fans after saying Dave Rygalski wasn’t the best boyfriend on the series. He’s also likely missed out on several Seth Cohen from The O.C. fan edits on TikTok, and isn’t quite aware of the renaissance his character Noah has brought for his earlier work.

Hopper Stone/Netflix

It’s a luxury to be so disconnected but still get updates from your friends so you know what’s going on. And thankfully, the Nobody Wants This chat continues to keep Brody in the loop.

The series was renewed for Season 2 with creator Erin Foster revealing that they won’t be moving forward with the flirtation between Sasha and Justine Lupe’s Morgan. While she can’t confirm nor deny Foster’s comments, Tohn is all for not moving forward with that storyline.

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Along with not wanting that for the sake of her character Esther, Tohn says, “Narratively as Jackie, I don’t really want that to happen.” Whatever does happen on Nobody Wants This, there’s one thing that’s for sure: The cast will keep Adam Brody up to date on his memes.