Nobody Wants This has taken over the hearts of all rom-com lovers, and it’s not just because The O.C. fans finally get to see a grown-up version of Seth Cohen. The Netflix show follows the love story between a sex podcaster and a rabbi, starring Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah. In the series, Bell and Brody’s top-tier chemistry has impressed pretty much everyone — including Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard.

In an interview with eTalk, shared to TikTok on Sept. 24, Bell commented on her and Brody’s onscreen connection. “Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she said. “My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my god, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”

Bell shared one theory for why she thinks their chemistry worked so well. “I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it,” she told eTalk. “You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss — which I think is really important.”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Still, to a certain extent, Bell said that the allure of an onscreen couple is left up to chance. “Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crapshoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle,” she added.

Although Bell seems to think that strong eye contact made all the difference, Brody credited the writing for the success of Nobody Wants This. “We’ve been together in different shows and nobody said, ‘Your chemistry is amazing,’” Brody told The Hollywood Reporter in an Oct. 1 interview. (ICYMI, they previously appeared together in Some Girl(s) and House of Lies.) “I mean, we had a great time working together and it certainly worked, but there’s a reason this time that the show is getting more of a response in this way. That has to do with the shape of the writing.”

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This are available to stream on Netflix.