Nobody Wants This Season 2 Already Has A Premiere Date

Joanne and Noah’s rocky relationship may not be a sure thing, but fans of Nobody Wants This can rest assured that they will get to see more of it. Netflix picked up a second season of its hit interfaith love story shortly after the first season dropped. And there are already a ton of interesting details about Season 2, including a changing storyline and a pretty specific release window.

Everyone fell for Joanne and Noah’s sweet but challenging romance in the first season of Nobody Wants This, and it will continue with a second season. Showrunner Erin Foster even revealed that she changed Season 1’s ending in order to explore even more of the central relationship in future seasons, which sounds like a pretty promising suggestion that the series will hopefully be around for several seasons to come.

Foster also revealed when we can expect Season 2 to drop (which Adam Brody has also confirmed) — as well as a big change that fans are either going to love or hate.

Season 2’s Premiere Date Is Already Decided

Foster first hinted at Season 2’s release date in a Hollywood Reporter interview shortly after Season 1, revealing they’re aiming to have it air in September 2025. “It’s basically going to be coming back, probably, in September again next year,” Foster said. “Once a year, the same time, we’ll be really consistent. We’re just going to be a Rosh Hashanah launch, always.”

Brody confirmed this release month in a later Variety interview, adding that production for Season 2 is kicking off in February. “We’ll shoot in February and hopefully they’ll have it out by September next year,” Brody said.

One Relationship Will Be Changed

In the first season, the show leaned into a potential romance between Joanne’s sister Morgan and Noah’s brother Sasha. However, Foster has said she doesn’t want to pursue that connection any further in Season 2.

“I think we’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing,” Foster said. She explained that she doesn’t want to do wrong by Sasha’s wife Esther. “We want to see them together in Season 2, hanging out. We want to see Esther. I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker.”