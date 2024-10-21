Nobody Wants This almost went in a totally different direction with its Season 1 finale. In the last episode of the rom-com’s debut season, Noah and Joanne finally agree to shirk the pressures of his job as rabbi and her apprehension with converting to Judaism and give their relationship a real shot. But originally, showrunner Erin Foster had planned on taking their romance much further.

Foster detailed how Season 1 was first meant to end in an Oct. 14 Hollywood Reporter interview. “Initially, when I developed the idea, I had seen [Noah and Joanne] getting engaged or married by the finale of Season 1,” the creator said. She revealed it was actually the studio’s idea to not have the couple take too big of a leap in that finale moment.

“When we got into the writing process Netflix kept being like, ‘Slow it down, slow it down. We don’t want to get there too quickly,’” Foster said. “It ended up being really great storytelling, because it makes you feel like you’re experiencing the relationship in real time. You can watch a show and have these manufactured time jumps, where you don’t really experience the minutia of how a relationship unfolds, and so we were really able to do that.”

The decision means there is so much more room to explore where Joanne and Noah will go in Season 2, which Netflix picked up shortly after Season 1 premiered. It was a promising show of confidence for the future of the series, and Foster said she and the writers are already coming up with ideas for a potential third season.

“There are a lot of stories to tell,” she said. “It’s funny because, we’ve been in the writers room and so we’re working on storylines, and we keep coming up with storylines and being like, ‘That’s for season three. That’s for Season 3.’ And we’re like, ‘Should we just make a board and pitch out Season 3 to them at the same time?’ Because, we have ideas.”

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is expected to premiere in September 2025.