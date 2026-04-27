Building The Ultimate Gilmore Girls-Themed Mother’s Day Gift Basket

Oy with the poodles already! Mother’s Day 2026 is coming up May 10, and if you’re in doubt about what to do for your mom, it makes sense to look to the most iconic mother-daughter duo of all time: Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Maybe you watched Gilmore Girls back in the day with your mom after school, or maybe you fell in love when all seven seasons landed on Netflix. Either way, there’s something so comforting about the throwback show, and it doesn’t hurt that some seriously fun early 2000s trends make appearances along the way. (Lounge pants with the word “juicy” printed across the rear end, anyone?)

In honor of everyone’s favorite Gilmores, why not put together a Mother’s Day gift basket that Lorelai would approve of? This is also your mother’s first time on Earth, so she deserves a bit of whimsy, too — and luckily, these gifts go above and beyond slippers and a coffee mug. Here are some ideas for what Rory might give Lorelai in 2026, so you can steal them for your own mom.

A Cozy-Chic PJ Set That Will Make Her Feel Trendy

The biggest evolution in loungewear from the early 2000s to now is that everything is a lot… looser. Bring your mom into the 2020s with this wide-leg pajama set that’s on sale for nearly 50% off.

A Bookish Bag Charm To Show Off Her Literary Streak

Both Rory and Lorelai would love looking smarter than everyone else by wearing their reading material on their purses as an accessory. When it’s this cute, how can you not?

A Preppy Sweatshirt She’ll Want To Live In

Lorelai lived for a graphic tee, and lucky for her, this trend has been revived 20 years later. This sweatshirt will look perfect with your mom’s favorite pair of baggy jeans, or you can really blow her mind and tell her black capri pants are back.

Earrings That Look Antique (Without The Price Tag)

Mom will think you came into some money when you give her these under-$80 faux-diamond earrings. Keep her entertained the way Rory would by telling her a made-up story about helping a skilled jamstress with her bags on the train to Stars Hollow and to thank you, she handed you a crisp $100 bill.

A Nostalgic Perfume From A Y2K It Girl

Lorelai loved a kitschy celebrity find, and this perfume from early 2000s icon Paris Hilton actually smells divine. This will be your mom’s new favorite go-to scent.

A Lip Gloss & Electrolyte Duo To Keep Her Hydrated

There’s no way Lorelai is drinking enough water to counter her coffee intake, and your mom probably isn’t either. This gift set comes with a pack of electrolytes you can mix into water and a fruit-printed lippie that tastes good enough to eat.

’90s-Coded Oval Sunnies To Match Lorelai’s

Mom will think these sunnies are straight from a vintage store, since they’re reminiscent of the ones she used to wear in the ’90s — and a dupe for Lorelai’s oval reading glasses on the show. You don’t have to tell her that you overnighted them and they cost you less than $20.

A Shoulder Bag To Carry Everything She Needs

Upgrade the purse mom has been schlepping around for as long as you can remember. Lorelai loved a shoulder bag, and this one comes in a trending burgundy shade, so make sure to tell your mom burgundy is the new black.

A Roku Stick To Upgrade Her TV-Watching Setup

Lorelai loved things to stay the same, but even she would appreciate turning the television she’s had for years into a streamer TV. All you need is to plug in this Roku streaming stick, and you have instant access to all your favorite shows and movies, even Grey Gardens.

The Ultimate Girls-Night-In Accessory

There’s not much Lorelai loved more than cozying up on the couch for a movie marathon. Grab these for you and mom to elevate your next movie experience. Bonus points for picking up the silliest print possible — you’ll be laughing together all night long.