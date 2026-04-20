With Mother’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about how you want to pamper the women in your life this year. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandma, aunt, a sister, or a friend, the goal is the same: find her something that truly makes her feel celebrated.

To help you narrow down the endless options out there, the Elite Daily team gathered the tried-and-true gifts we always recommend, the products we love that are perfect for moms, and what we’re getting the special mamas and moms-to-be in our life this year. You’ll find bags that make their lives easier, chic candles that make them feel serene, sentimental jewelry they’ll never take off, and so much more.

A Mary Poppins-Coded Bag

I’ve been obsessing over this seemingly small crossbody for weeks after seeing people on TikTok pull out gallon jugs of milk from it. It’s the ultimate Mary Poppins #mombag, but also super cute with aesthetic options for everyone. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences & style

A Luxe Floral Candle

I love a rosewater candle, and this long-lasting one from Nest is as good as it gets (not to mention stylish, too). I find it so calming. It’s the perfect way to show your mom love; you’re basically giving her a trip to the spa and a bouquet of flowers in one. — Michelle Toglia, executive editor

A Genius Way To Hold Their Toddler

I recently started wearing the viral Tushbaby Hip Carrier to hold my 10-month-old daughter, and it works great — but it’s bulky and awkward to wear when my baby isn’t actually using it. Once she gets big enough (~25 pounds), I’m hoping to get the Tushbaby Liftoff Toddler Sling. It comes with a similar built-in phone pocket, but it rolls up to something much more compact and easy to store when you’re done. — K.C.

The Ultimate Bakeware Set

I love everything I’ve ever tried from Caraway (and can’t begin to tell you how many compliments I get on my pots and pans when I have guests over), and its new five-piece bakeware collection is no exception. The ceramic, nontoxic set is perfect for the mom who loves to bake — and it’s the perfect hint that you’d love some homemade cookies, too. — M.T.

Comfy & Chic Shoes

As a busy mom of two, Kiziks are my absolute favorite shoe brand. They’re so comfortable, have a bunch of options, and best of all — they’re made for slipping your feet in. Going hands-free when your hands are always full? *That’s* the dream. — K.C.

A Fresh Scent

If your mom loves fragrances — and especially if you want to get her in on the perfume layering trend — this clean, fresh scent will be a hit. It can be hard to buy perfumes for people because they’re so personal, but this one is understated enough to complement other things she already wears. Plus, the bottle looks super nice on any shelf. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

Muscle Recovery Pads

At most times of the day, you could catch me doing one of two things: hunching over a computer or bending down to pick up a toy or a kid. That means the muscle aches are *real*. This wireless muscle stimulator is meant to be placed on target areas to not only reduce soreness, but also improve circulation. What mom couldn’t use some pain relief? — K.C.

A Cozy Matching Set

What mom does not want a new set of sweats? Old or young, new mom or experienced matriarch, she’s going to be happy to receive a cozy outfit to wear around the house. I put everyone in my life onto Garage’s matching sets, which are available in every color under the rainbow. — S.E.

A Special Meal

Cooking itself is a full-time job, so I like to give my mom a break when I can. When we can experience a delicious meal together, it’s a win for both of us. This year, we’ll be headed to one of my fave Taiwanese restaurants. The soup dumplings are everything. — K.C.

The Softest Teddy Fleece

I get so many compliments on my this fleece from Fabletics, which I’ve been pretty much living in since the fall and fully expect to wear throughout the summer when AC is cranked on and I can’t handle it. It’s super cozy and oversize, so it’s perfect for layering, and in my case, the third trimester, too. (Seriously, it’s the only jacket that fits.) Your mom will thank you for this stylish way to stay cozy. —M.T.

A Wireless Printer

I just checked my camera roll and found more than 12,000 photos, and about 99% of them are of my kids. But most of the pics live on my phone, never to be seen unless I feel like nostalgically scrolling through them. A wireless photo printer would allow me to give my fave snaps new life so I could scatter them around my home or give them to the grandparents. — K.C.

A Sentimental Blanket

This is still one of the best gifts I’ve gotten for my mom. It’s on the more expensive side at $175, but the blanket is super comfy, and you get to infuse it with a lot of meaning by picking 15 significant words for your mom to find over time. — Dylan Kickham, associate entertainment editor

Soft Leggings For The Mom-To-Be Or Postpartum Mama

When I was pregnant with my first two years ago, my good friend gave me these super soft leggings, and I’ve been wearing them ever since, especially now that I’m pregnant again. They’re so comfy and hold up through each trimester, postpartum (they’re C-section friendly too), and beyond. My sister-in-law just found out she’s pregnant, so getting her these for Mother’s Day is a no-brainer. — M.T.

Jewelry That Shows Off Their Title

Just in time for Mother's Day, one of my fave (female-founded) personalized jewelry brands released a necklace made specifically with moms in mind. What mama wouldn’t want to wear the title loudly and proudly for all to see — and in such a beautiful and delicate design, too. — K.C.