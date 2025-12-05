It’s not strange to hear about actors hoping to take home a piece of set with them after wrapping on a project. On plenty of occasions, stars have gotten to keep some items from the wardrobe department. Now that Stranger Things is ending, many of the cast members have shared what clothes and props they were able to sneak away from their final days on set.

Millie Bobby Brown shared at the Season 5 premiere that she was able to snag Eleven’s iconic pink dress from Season 1, while Noah Schnapp revealed he grabbed the “Castle Byers” sign from his hideout in the woods. Joe Keery admitted that he actually copped multiple things — including props from Family Video, Steve Harrington’s spiked bat, a military shirt, and a red jacket from Season 4.

According to Stranger Things’ costume designer, Amy Parris, Keery also asked to keep his leather bomber jacket from Season 4 for “extra special” reasons.

Steve’s Leather Jacket Features Nods To Joe

The brown jacket, which wasn’t designed from scratch by Parris, needed a little sprucing up. “It's a true leather bomber,” she says, “but what we did do special for it was all the patches that are on his jacket are unique to [Joe].” The costume designer shares that since they wanted to add some fake military patches to the existing coat, she asked Keery if he had a lucky number, nickname, pet, and “anything that you want to put on these patches to kind of just be personalized to you.”

The final result: “One of them is his dad's nickname, one of them is a pet, one of them is a lucky number.” Since the jacket featured so many personal Easter eggs for the actor and singer, Parris says, “I can see why he would want to keep that because that's extra special.”

Get The Look

Since fans are looking closely for Easter eggs that actually tie into the Stranger Things storyline, it makes sense that they would skip over these nods that don’t relate to the plot. However, fans of Keery will be excited to check out these personal touches on their next rewatch. You can even pick up a dupe of Steve’s Season 4 bomber jacket at Hot Topic.

The replica provides a closer look at some of these patches with names and words like “Risky,” “Thelma,” “Lucy,” and “McNelis.” There are a few numbers like 68 and 8, which could be Keery’s actual lucky number.

If you want to check out Steve’s jacket and other Stranger Things costume details, now is the best time to catch up on the series or do another marathon-watch before the final four episodes of Season 5 drop on Netflix Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.