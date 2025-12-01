Millie Bobby Brown Has A New Name After Getting Married

Millie Bobby Brown no more. The Stranger Things star has officially changed her name after marrying Jake Bongiovi in May 2024. During an Nov. 24 interview with her co-star Noah Schnapp, Brown revealed her new name — and even Schnapp was surprised.

“Noah, what is Millie’s full name?” the reporter asked Schnapp, in a video interview for VT, an entertainment-focused YouTube channel. At first, Schnapp gave an outdated answer: Millie Bonnie Brown. (When choosing a stage name, Brown swapped Bonnie for Bobby.)

But when Brown reminded him that she changed her name after her wedding, he updated his guess. “Millie Bonnie Bongiovi Brown,” Schnapp tried, but it still wasn’t quite right. His next guess was Millie Bonnie Bobby Bongiovi Brown — another miss. Eventually, Brown revealed the name change herself. "Drop the Bobby, drop the Brown. It's just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi,” she said. “That’s it. Millie Bon Bon.”

Brown first revealed that Bobby was not her real middle name back in March. “My middle name is Bonnie,” she said in a March 6 BuzzFeed video. “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown. I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first,” she told Chris Pratt, her co-star from The Electric State. When Pratt asked why she changed her middle name, she gave a lighthearted reason: “Sh*ts and giggles.”

Brown did not reveal when she officially changed her name, but it likely happened after she tied the knot Bongiovi in May 2024, after about three years together. The couple first shared their romance in June 2021. From there, it was a whirlwind of milestones. In April 2023, they announced their engagement, and a little over a year later, they got married in secret, with Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine officiated the wedding.

In August 2025, the couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via adoption. Brown opened up about parenting in a British Vogue interview on Nov. 5. “It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey – she’s taught us so much already,” she said. “Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”