Millie Bobby Brown Is Officially A Mom

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s family has grown. The two stars announced on Aug. 21 that they had welcomed a baby girl into their lives via adoption. While they have yet to post photos of their daughter or reveal her name, Brown and Bongiovi’s announcement may have included a telling hint.

Brown and Bongiovi, who married in the summer of 2024, celebrated their first year of matrimony by expanding their family. In a message to fans posted to Instagram, the couple stated they had adopted their daughter sometime in the summer, but did not reveal the exact date. “And then there were 3,” Brown and Bongiovi’s note read. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

Along with the message, the post included a drawing of a willow tree, which could be a hint that the baby is named Willow. However, Brown and Bongiovi have not yet revealed the official name.

The announcement comes a little over a year after Brown and Bongiovi secretly married in May 2024. The Italian wedding was officiated by Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine.

Brown has mentioned wanting to become a mom earlier in 2025, also revealing the extreme change to her appearance that she wants to make once she starts raising a baby. "I always tell Jake for my first baby, I wanna shave my hair off," Brown said during her March 11 appearnce on the Call Her Daddy podcast, mentioning how freeing she felt when she first shaved her head for Stranger Things. "I don't know. I just feel like it was really liberating. Would suggest it for anyone, any girl."

Around that same time, Brown spoke about how she always longed to be a mother, noting that her mother was Brown’s current age when had her first kid. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," Brown said on the SmartLess podcast. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”