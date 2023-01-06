Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating publicly since 2021, and their relationship has only grown more serious (and sweet) since then. To celebrate the new year (and their second holiday season together), Brown posted a few Instagrams devoted to Bongiovi, who just happens to be Jon Bon Jovi’s son, BTW — and her posts gave fans a peek into their love for each other.

On Jan. 1, Brown posted a carousel of photos from 2022, featuring quite a few snapshots of her and her boyfriend’s year together. “endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍,” she captioned the post, adding, “let's do it again but better!” Bongiovi replied to Brown’s post with a romantic comment of his own: “Your year babe love you so much ❤️.” Supportive partners FTW.

Brown’s sweet tributes to Bongiovi didn’t stop there. On Jan. 6, she posted an Instagram Story of them together in the pool with audio from Harry Styles’ song “Fine Line.” She captioned the pic, “appreciation post for my boy ... i love you.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Brown isn’t the only one posting adorable IG tributes — Bongiovi can also hold his own. “Love is all you need,” he wrote on Jan. 1, alongside photos of his past year (including plenty of candids with Brown). “happy new year everyone 🥂,” Bongiovi added.

It didn’t take long for fans take over the comments section to cheer on the couple. “you guys are perfect for each other,” one commented on Bongiovi’s IG. Another wrote, “Am I feeling a Millie Bobby Jovi soon??” (Gentle reminder: Brown is 18, and Bongiovi is 20.)

Although Brown and Bongiovi have not been together for a super long time, it certainly seems like they have a strong foundation already. After all, it’s not everyday you call someone your “partner for life.”