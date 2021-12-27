Millie Bobby Brown Posted A Cute Photo Of Her First Christmas With Her BF

Millie Bobby Brown just took her relationship to the next level: The 17-year old and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, just celebrated their first Christmas together. The Stranger Things star took to social media to commemorate the milestone, and let me tell you, Millie Bobby Brown’s Christmas Instagram with Jake Bongiovi is cute. Like, really cute.

For those who didn’t know, Millie Bobby Brown is dating 19-year old Jake Bongiovi, AKA rockstar Jon Bon Jovi’s second-youngest son. The couple chose to embrace the Christmas spirit by showing off their young love on Dec. 25 with a sweet holiday selfie posted to Brown’s IG account. In the photo, the two teens were pressed up together cheek to cheek, and Brown had her arm lovingly wrapped around Bongiovi’s neck. The couple were seated in front of a decked out Christmas tree, and Brown appeared to be wearing a red Christmas sweater. The caption read, “Happy holidays,” and included a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the comments section was filled with fans freaking out over the adorable Christmas snap. Even Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Finn Wolfhard, couldn’t deny the holiday sweetness, commenting, “Y’all are cute.” You took the words right out of my mouth, Finn.

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in June, when Jake Bongiovi posted a pouty selfie of the two of them with the caption, “bff <3.” Since then, Brown has made several more appearances on Bongiovi’s Instagram account, like this effortlessly cool photo of the couple grabbing a bite to eat.

The most recent appearance, from Dec. 14, is a cute candid couple shot in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Bongiovi and Brown both captioned their photos “Happy holidays” on their respective posts. You know what they say: Couples that caption together, stay together.

Here’s to many more cute selfies from the couple in 2022.