Millie Bobby Brown "Really" Wants Kids & Already Has Baby Name Ideas

Millie Bobby Brown is open about wanting to start a family with her husband Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in May 2024. While doing press for her new movie The Electric State, the 21-year-old repeatedly discussed how she “really” wants kids — so much so that she already has some baby name ideas.

“I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown explained on the Smartless podcast on March 10. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she continued. “It's a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing.”

On March 12, Brown talked about future baby names on Call Her Daddy. Unfortunately, she’s already given some of her favorite name ideas to to her pets. (She has 25 animals on her farm.) “I've realized I've named them all after names I actually really like for kids,” she said. “Like my dog, Winnie. I love that name for a kid. I wish I [could] but I cannot because Winnie truly ruined the name. She's a psycho dog ... I'm like, ‘I can't now name my child that.’”

Brown also discussed how her relationship with Bongiovi progressed, revealing that she realized he was the one after they moved in together and had more serious conversations. “I think when we started talking about politics and how we want to our kids and really, really bigger things ... I was like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to be with you forever.’”

“We talked about marriage, but I didn't know really when it was going to be. When he proposed, I was like, ‘It makes sense, like everything aligns,’” Brown recalled.

Their individual family histories also played a role in their decision to get married so young. She added, “His parents got married really young — they are high school sweethearts. My parents got married really young ... they met when they were 19.”

With these relationships as their “role models growing up,” Brown added that she and Bongiovi never felt “jaded” — aka they were more open to getting married in a similar timeline.