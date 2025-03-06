Millie Bobby Brown's Real Name Isn't Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown became a household name at just 13 years old as the star of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things. But it turns out, the actor has been keeping her real name a secret for nearly a decade. While promoting her new movie The Electric State, Brown revealed that Bobby isn’t her actual middle name.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” Brown said in a March 6 BuzzFeed video. “It’s Millie Bonnie Brown. I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first.”

When her costar Chris Pratt asked why Brown changed Bonnie to Bobby for her professional moniker, she gave a lighthearted reason: “Sh*ts and giggles.”

Although Brown did not reveal why she chose the name Bobby, it’s likely a tribute to her father, Robert Brown. Millie has credited her father with nurturing her interest in acting at a young age, setting her up with an agent, and even nearly going bankrupt by moving her family to California briefly to help her career.

Brown has also changed her name again more recently. After marrying Jake Bongiovi in the summer of 2024, Brown added her husband’s last name to her own, revealing that she is now going by Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.

As she approaches her first anniversary with Bongiovi, Brown is also making an even bigger name for herself in 2025. Her big-budget sci-fi flick with Pratt, The Electric State, releases on March 14. And she’s about to wrap up her most significant project of all later this year: Stranger Things. The show which Brown has starred on for eight years will air its final season in 2025.

After the cast completed filming at the end of 2024, Brown said goodbye to her breakout character Eleven with a sweet throwback montage of her years on the Stranger Things set. “With love, el ❤️,” Brown captioned the emotional post.