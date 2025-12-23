The holidays have arrived in Stars Hollow. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has transformed the Midwest Street backlot into the fictional Connecticut town for a Holidays Made Here event. And as Lorelai and Rory know, the only way to truly experience the magic of Stars Hollow is through the food.

After finishing up a tour of the Burbank, California studio, guests are able to explore Stars Hollow, take pictures at the gazebo, shop for gifts at Kim’s Antiques, and even devour some tasty treats. For this year’s event, Warner Bros. Studio Tour even has a Food Passport you can purchase to try out four snack items and two premium treats for just $65. Foodies can also enjoy menu items without a passport, like Lorelai’s favorite Pop-Tarts or Candy Cane coffee (which is exclusive to the event).

One item I couldn’t wait to try the minute I touched down in Stars Hollow was the Santa Burger ($20) from Jojo’s. Superfans may recall when Luke made Lorelai a Santa Burger with ketchup, olives, and cream cheese to cheer her up after being uninvited to her parent’s annual holiday party in Season 1, Episode 10. Lorelai may not have eaten the burger that she said looked “disgusting,” but I’ve been wanting to try this Gilmore Girls dish since the show first aired in 2000.

The Santa Burger Is An Unexpected Delight

I didn’t really want to mess up the Santa Burger since it was weirdly cute, but after snapping my foodie pics I had to assemble it — which was the worst part about my experience. There is more bread than you think and the top buns are covered in ketchup and cream cheese, so be sure to grab some napkins. But, once I was able to get everything together, I really enjoyed the Santa Burger.

It’s not the best or juiciest burger I’ve ever had, but I arrived in Stars Hollow hungry — just like a Gilmore — and it was satisfying. I really enjoyed the cream cheese, which I would have never thought to put on a burger before. It might be a tad too much for some people, but I found that it sort of transformed the treat into a hybrid bagel cheeseburger. The Santa Burger on the Food Passport also comes with tots, so it’s one of the best premium deals you can get.

The Cocoa Puff Cold Brew Is A Must

Another great option for Gilmore Girls fans is the Candy Cane coffee ($18) on the Food Passport from Weston’s Bakery, which comes in a souvenir cup. However, my absolute favorite item at Holidays Made Here event was the Cocoa Puff Cold Brew Coffee Bucket ($12) at the Breakfast Bar. This literal bucket of Scott Patterson’s cold brew coffee comes with a mascarpone cold foam and Cocoa Puffs on top. This tastes just like my favorite Cold Brew Black Caf from Disneyland, and kept me going throughout the event. Plus, you get to take home a souvenir Gilmore Girls bucket to fill with more coffee at home.

I also tried Emily’s famed apple tart ($9) from Weston’s Bakery, which was just alright. If I was going to treat myself to something sweet, I would go for ice cream from Taylor’s Old Fashioned Soda Shoppe, which is a new location fans can visit this year. The Founder’s Day Punch is also available again, if you want to try more in-universe menu items.

Warner Bros. Holidays Made Here event is open now through Jan. 4. You can purchase tickets for the full studio tour or just the event for $76. Both Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) and Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim) are stopping by each day to say hello to fans, so this really is the best way to celebrate Gilmore Girls and the holiday season.