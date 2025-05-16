Great news, Gilmore Girls fans: Scott Patterson is working to bring Luke’s Diner to life. “We're kind of working from the inside out,” the actor told Elite Daily in December. “We're making the products, and one day a diner will appear.”

Just like Lorelai, fans can get their caffeine fix in the morning with Gilmore Girls-themed coffee grounds. And now, there’s a new limited-edition blend — just in time for the show’s 25th anniversary (Gilmore Girls first aired in October 2000).

I visited the actual set of Stars Hollow, where they filmed Gilmore Girls, to try the special coffee during a Mother’s Day tour hosted by Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. The special ticketed event included brunch in the IRL filming location around the iconic gazebo, which was decorated with props from the series.

Below is my honest review of the milestone blend, plus some extra Luke’s Diner treats you can expect to hit your breakfast table very soon.

The 25th Anniversary Blend Would Make Rory & Lorelai Proud

In January 2024, Patterson’s Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee brand first collaborated with Warner Bros. Studio Store to create blends inspired by Gilmore Girls. Since then, I’ve sampled all six of the themed coffees, and learned I prefer the seasonal, flavored ones like the pumpkin-spiced Fall Blend and the cookie-flavored Winter Blend. For a java boost first thing in the morning, though, you can’t go wrong with the all-new Anniversary Blend. This medium roast really reminded me of the OG Luke’s Diner Blend (also a medium roast).

Luke’s Diner is somewhat tart with notes of dried figs and walnuts, whereas this limited-edition blend is a tad sweeter with notes of brown sugar and honey. However, if you’re not savoring each sip or drinking it black, you likely won’t taste a difference since they’re both so subtle.

Even though I’d gravitate toward something more interesting, the Anniversary Blend is great for coffee lovers like Rory and Lorelai who just want to brew a large pot at home. This one will also pair well with any coffee creamers you have, because it’ll let those unique flavors come through.

You can find the Anniversary Blend ($25) online or in the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood store in Burbank, California, which is free to visit without a ticket. If you spend over $75 online, you’ll also get free shipping. Aside from the various coffees, the store also sells hot chocolate, a Luke’s mug, and a special anniversary-themed cappuccino cup.

Rating: 3 out of 5

You Can Have Luke’s Pancakes At Home

The Mother’s Day event allowed fans to go beyond their living rooms and actually step foot into the town of Stars Hollow, walking by the Luke’s Diner set on the WB lot — all while enjoying delicious bites like scrambled eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, and even Luke’s very own pancakes.

To bring the diner to life even more, Patterson has been working on a Luke’s Pancake Mix and Luke’s Maple Syrup. I had the chance to taste-test a regular and blueberry mix during my Gilmore Girls brunch. Both were delicious, but just like with the coffee, I’m partial to the more flavorful blueberry stack.

The syrup was sweet and went well with both pancakes — I even had it with some potatoes — but it leans on the watery side. So, thick maple syrup lovers, you might want to opt out or top your flapjacks with whipped cream instead.

While I love having something new to sip on, I’m most excited to add the pancake mix to my pantry. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a bit before they can chow down.

As a rep for Patterson shared with Elite Daily, “Luke's Pancake Mix and Maple Syrup will be available in a few weeks, maybe sooner for pre-order.” To be among the first to get your hands on the Luke’s Diner-worthy short stack, be sure to follow @scottgordonpatterson on IG for drop details.