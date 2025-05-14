Scott Patterson hasn’t been shy about his willingness to step into Stars Hollow once again. “I’m thinking those positive thoughts every day,” he said in December 2024. “We’re giving [the fans] everything that we can give them short of the actual episodes, and hopefully those episodes manifest.” In the meantime, he has some thoughts about the huge cliffhanger where the series left off.

The 2016 Gilmore Girls Netflix revival, A Year in the Life, ended with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she was pregnant. The full-circle moment was how creator Amy Sherman-Palladino always imagined Gilmore Girls to end. She told TVLine in 2016, “I always wanted [the story] to end in a ‘life repeats itself’ kind of way. The daughter following in the mother’s footsteps.”

Even though that’s as far as Sherman-Palladino planned for the Gilmores, Patterson believes there’s more story to tell, and he knows exactly what kind of grandfather figure he’d be to Rory’s kid. “Luke is just as doting and proud and loving as he could possibly be,” Patterson tells Elite Daily about how his character would take on the grandpa role.

Warner Bros. Television

If there happens to be a second revival of Gilmore Girls, Patterson says it would focus on “another generation of the Gilmores,” because Luke and Lorelai haven’t changed much. “The beauty of these characters is that they don’t change,” he says. Even with the rise in technology, Luke still wouldn’t allow cellphones in his diner. “Maybe Caesar comes in and says that people like to pay with Apple Pay, but not here,” he jokes.

While Luke may be the same as ever, Patterson does have some juicy intel on the other big questions still plaguing Gilmore Girls fans.

Scott Says Rory’s Baby Daddy Is Logan

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

One question left unanswered that another revival could clear up is who is Rory’s baby daddy. At the end of A Year in the Life, Rory was linked to both her ex Logan Huntzberger and an unknown Wookiee cosplayer. Graham believes it could be either of those two options, but Patterson is leaning toward Rory’s Yale boyfriend. “It’s probably Logan,” he says. “That gives you the most bang for your buck, to use a horrible analogy.”

Patterson may be “Team Jess,” but he’s been warming up to Logan recently. “I started rooting for Logan a little bit,” he says. What changed his mind was thinking about how Logan would have matured in the years since first meeting Rory. “He’s very cocksure, slick, and super smart,” he says, “But in 10 years, we trust this guy.”

Scott’s Thoughts Jess’ Gilmore Girls Spinoff Series

Warner Bros. Television

Patterson feels like timing was what ruined Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rory’s relationship. “He wasn’t really prepared to be a solid rock for Rory. He had to figure out his own life and manage his own feelings,” he says. “Jess was the prime example of somebody who had to work on himself before he could enter into a relationship and be present.”

Ventimiglia’s character left Stars Hollow in Season 3 for a failed Gilmore Girls spinoff series, Windward Circle. If the show had been successful, Patterson says he’s not sure if Luke would have ever made any cameo appearances. “It never got to that point.” What he does know is that his fictional nephew wasn’t meant to return to the OG show. He says, “Jess served his purpose.”