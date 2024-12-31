The start of a new year is the perfect time to set intentions and manifest goals — no matter what they may look like. For 2025, influencers and celebrities alike have high hopes that they’ve been putting out into the universe (and sharing in exclusive interviews with Elite Daily).

Celebrities and manifestation go hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Ariana Grande manifesting playing Glinda in Wicked or it’s Travis Kelce speaking his relationship with Taylor Swift into existence, stars know how to achieve their dreams with a little help from the universe.

It’s no surprise that ahead of the new year, big names like Hallie Batchelder, Kesha, and JaNa Craig are manifesting exciting opportunities and happiness in 2025. Here is everything that your favorite celebrities and influencers have on their vision boards — from a Hot Ones appearance to a sugar daddy.

Marissa Bode

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marissa Bode had her breakout role as Nessarose in Wicked, and she’s hoping for more acting success in her future. “I’m manifesting booking another role,” she said. “I would also love an opportunity to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race, dare I say, or Hot Ones.”

Nessa Barrett

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

TikTok star Nessa Barrett’s hopes for 2025 revolve around her Aftercare album, which she released in November. Plus, she’s hoping to find some other types of fulfillment in the new year. “I’m always manifesting peace and pure joy in my life, and I’m currently manifesting my album to do well,” she said.

Hallie Batchelder

Jiraurd Key/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Hallie Batchelder’s Extra Dirty podcast is top of mind when it comes to her 2025 manifestations. “I really think the podcast is going to be my biggest priority. I really hope people like it,” she said. “It’s nice doing something I genuinely enjoy doing. To be able to be yourself unapologetically, I feel like that is my passion.”

Kesha

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kesha is hoping to find a sugar daddy in 2025 — and she’s already on the dating apps apps looking out for someone who fits the bill. “I can just make bangers and go on the yacht with my sugar daddy,” she said about her vision for the upcoming year.

JaNa Craig

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love Island’s JaNa Craig has plenty on her manifestation list for 2025. “I'm manifesting pure happiness for me and my PPG girls. Happy is the word,” she said. “I don't know what that looks like exactly, but my end goal is to become a philanthropist. So, work really hard to give it all away.”

Craig also has some career ambitions on her vision board. “On my real estate journey, I want to have a bunch of parking lots, commercial real estate, and apartment complexes,” she continued. “I want to donate to libraries and public restrooms all over the world. Putting smiles on other people's faces makes me happy.”

Serena Page

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serena Page, another member of PPG on Love Island, is manifesting more joy and contentment for her circle. “For all of my friends and family to be satisfied,” she said. “I want to give back to my parents. They've made everything happen for me, even when we didn't have much. They've always taught me to chase after my dreams. So giving back to them, but also being happy as well. If everyone around me is happy, satisfied, and settled, I’d be very happy with that.”

Anna Cathcart

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Anna Cathcart, the star of XO, Kitty, is wishing for more “peace” in 2025. “I have a very busy mind all the time. Sometimes that's a really good thing and can be a great strength, but also it can be a major weakness internally. It's very hard for me to just chill out,” she said. “So manifesting some more peace. I don't know how we're going to necessarily get there, but that's the point of manifestation is you just hope it happens.”

Ashtin Earle

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashtin Earle isn’t sure what exactly she wants in 2025 — but she’s hopeful about figuring it out. “I'm manifesting just being happy, and having just a little bit of clarity, and more direction. I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing. So maybe just to hone in on something,” she said.

That might involve diving more into fashion. “I would love to be at Fashion Week again. I'd love to do more and be more involved [in the fashion world]. That would be really cool,” she added.

Scott Patterson

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Gilmore Girls’ Scott Patterson — aka Luke Danes — wants to see more of Stars Hollow in 2025. “...The fans are engaged and they desire more content and we're giving it to them,” he said. “We're giving them everything that we can give them short of the actual episodes and hopefully those episodes manifest. There's a way of doing it. I'm thinking those positive thoughts every day. I remain not hopeful, but I expect it to happen.”

Jake Shane

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Jake Shane’s comedy has taken over TikTok and the podcast charts. In 2025, he’s hoping to go even further. “What's next for me is I'm trying to get into acting, so hopefully you'll see me on screen. Hopefully, I pray,” he said when asked about his manifestations. “And season 2 of my podcast and a second round of Therapuss Live in the spring."

Ruby Cruz

Corey Nickols/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ruby Cruz, who was in Bottoms, says that she is manifesting a lot of trips in 2025. “I want to travel as much as I can,” she said. “I want to see the world, and I want to bring my family with me."