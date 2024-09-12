There’s very little to *not* like about fall. Crisp, cool air, fresh takes on PSLs, warm and cozy flannels, you can’t help but stan. If you’re an astro girlie like myself, though, you may’ve noticed some things missing from the cosmic forecast this season: peak dates for manifestation.

Out of all the luckiest dates to manifest love in 2024, none of them happens beyond the summer. (The last one is on Sept. 15, a week before the official start of autumn.) Blame it on the upcoming eclipses and post-Mercury retrograde shadow phase.

*BUT*, just because the top four times for manifesting will be in the rearview doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of other opps in the coming months. In fact, according to astrology, there are four primo fall dates for setting intentions, one for each month of the season.

How The Cosmos Can Affect Your Manifestation Rituals

As an astrologer, I always look to the universe before setting intentions. Using astrology to manifest has a few important factors, the moon’s position in the sky being the most important one; it’s the closest celestial body to Earth and is responsible for translating the cosmic convos of the planets down to the collective.

You should also consider what Mercury — the planet of communication — and Jupiter — the planet of dreams, expansion, and ideals — are up to at any given point. The better situated these three astro planets are, the easier it’ll be to manifest your desires.

The Best Dates To Manifest In Fall 2024, At A Glance:

Sept. 30: The sun-Mercury cazimi in Libra

Here’s how to take advantage of fall 2024’s most fortunate dates for manifestation:

Sept. 30

The sun and Mercury will meet up in partnership-oriented Libra, clearing up any post-Mercury retrograde brain fog.

Shortly after the fall equinox on Sept. 22, a sun-Mercury cazimi will take place in the cardinal air sign of Libra, offering clarity of the mind and allowing new plans and endeavors to be executed with ease.

Cazimis happen when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it’s considered to be “in the heart” of it. When Mercury is involved, this alignment brings increased mental focus, clarity, and in some cases, good vibes. It’s a fortunate day to manifest since it signifies the end of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase.

If you’re looking to manifest a new romance for cuffing season, I *highly* recommend taking advantage of this astrology.

As Mercury is renewed by the sun on Sept. 30, it’ll be easier for you to actualize any dreams or aspirations that may have been placed on hold during August’s retrograde. Since Libra is a Venus-ruled sign all about balance, pleasure, and partnership, the cazimi is the most fortunate for manifesting objectives that involve collaborating with others or finding common ground between yourself and another person.

Oct. 8

Mercury in Libra will form a supportive trine to Jupiter in Gemini, offering new, expansive ideas, hopeful thinking, and increased optimism.

Exploring big ideas will be effortless as the planet of communication forms a trine with abundant Jupiter. Expect to notice a positive shift in your way of thinking that’ll make manifesting your biggest dreams and ambitions more feasible and within your reach.

Since Mercury and Jupiter will connect in air signs, you’ll want to take advantage of this conversational energy by writing your intentions down, gathering useful information, or talking about your pursuits with like-minded individuals. The air element in astrology encourages you to use your mind to envision whatever it is that you want to accomplish, even if these dreams only exist on paper.

With Jupiter’s support on Oct. 8, you’ll feel capable of developing any concepts that have otherwise felt too grandiose or unattainable. When manifesting, it’s best not to cling too tightly to the potential outcome — and with Mercury in Jupiter both in air signs, it’ll be easier to develop the ideas while also detaching from the outcome.

Think big, but don’t worry too much about the *how*. Use the power of assumption to affirm whatever it is that you’re dreaming up for yourself. Manifestation and breathwork are also powerful ways to take advantage of the day’s airy cosmic influence.

Nov. 4

Pursuing your desire for freedom in love and partnership will set in as the moon and Venus conjoin in hopeful Sagittarius.

This transit will encourage you to explore new possibilities in life and love as the moon and Venus meet up in the fiery and adventurous zodiac sign. Since Venus is the planet that governs romance, the astrology on Nov. 4 is particularly fortunate for manifesting positive outcomes in partnership.

It’s a good time to plan a getaway with your SO, or any adventure that allows you to have new and exciting experiences together. When the moon’s in Sagittarius, taking spontaneous action is preferred, making this a fortunate time for taking big leaps of faith.

Don’t let your mind distract you from your end goal.

When using the fire element to manifest your desires, the universe responds best to action, so be sure to book that flight or sign up for a wellness retreat even if the details aren’t fully ironed out yet. Trusting yourself and the process is what will strengthen your intentions, so don’t hesitate to take a risk.

With Jupiter, the planet that rules over manifestation, in the sign of Gemini, you may feel the need to sit back and intellectualize some of the aspirations and dreams you’re feeling drawn toward. Don’t let your mind distract you from your end goal. Instead, use this mental activity to think positive thoughts. Your current mindset plays a significant role in manifestation, and on this day you’ll want to embrace a more positive outlook.

Dec. 19

You’ll embrace open-minded concepts and visions as Venus in progressive Aquarius forms a trine with Jupiter in curious Gemini.

As Venus in Aquarius forms a supportive trine to Jupiter in Gemini, the ability to form innovative connections will be at an all-time high. With the two most beneficial planets in astrology both in air signs, the development of new concepts and ideas will take place with ease.

Favorable outcomes regarding networking, socializing, and romance will be more likely, so make sure to socialize as much as possible. Joining forces with a like-minded individual who shares similar goals may intensify your ability to manifest your desires. Group manifestation holds a lot of power, and it can allow you to turn your vision into reality much faster.

Using this energy to manifest will require you to take advantage of your mind’s ability to vividly envision ideas that may still be in their beginning phase. Create a vision board, make lists, or speak affirmations as a way to actualize your goals.

Since Venus will be in the unconventional sign of Aquarius, you’ll be more compelled to think outside the box, so you may find that what you’ve been dreaming up for yourself may be unusual or cutting edge. The more forward-thinking your intentions are, the better.

Days To *Avoid* Manifesting In Fall 2024

Since it’s the middle of eclipse season *and* a post-Mercury retrograde shadow, the next four months won’t come without their astrological hurdles. Ideally, you want to avoid using eclipse energy when setting intentions, since it tends to be pretty unpredictable, which means that Oct. 2 — the day of the Libra solar eclipse — is one to steer clear of.

There will also be another Mercury retrograde at the very end of the season, beginning on Dec. 15, that may cause some delays regarding any plans or ideas you’re developing, so that’s something to keep in mind when taking advantage of December's manifestation date.

Overall, there are a few incredibly beneficial planetary alignments that you’ll want to take advantage of before the end of on Dec. 21. NGL, winter 2024/2025’s astrology is… rough, so manifesting before that season begins is much more ideal.