Gilmore Girls aired its series finale in 2007, and fans haven’t stopped asking for more of their favorite Stars Hollow residents ever since. Even a 2016 revival series wasn’t enough to fully satiate the superfans.

Scott Patterson, who plays grumpy-yet-lovable diner owner Luke Danes, is all in on the enduring demand for more Gilmore Girls. “When I'll worry is when I don't hear that anymore,” he tells Elite Daily while sitting down for coffee in the actual Luke’s Diner set at the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California. “The fans are engaged and they desire more content. We're giving them everything that we can give them short of the actual episodes and hopefully those episodes manifest.”

Patterson and his co-star Lauren Graham, aka Lorelai Gilmore, recently reunited for a Walmart holiday commercial, reprising their original Gilmore Girls roles. “We savored it so much because we were just going to be there for one day,” he says. “I haven't seen Lauren in eight years, since the revival, and she looked the same. She was great and fantastic as always, and full of charm and humor. We just had a blast.”

Gilmore Girls is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, and Patterson wishes that the fans continue to grow “year after year after year after year.” Luckily, that seems possible with the show now that it’s available to stream on both Netflix and Hulu.

Among the GG community, there have been countless pitches for a reboot or spinoff, but there’s one idea in particular that Patterson is a huge fan of: a young Luke prequel.

In a Reddit thread from three years ago, fans outlined a prequel series centered on Luke Danes’ origin story, back when his beloved diner was still his dad’s hardware store. Patterson says a prequel series is a “fantastic idea” and “a really good angle” that hasn’t been thrown out as much. “It's the best pitch I've ever heard,” he says.

While the prequel idea would mean recasting Luke with a younger actor, Patterson would be eager to appear however possible. “Yes, I would definitely make some cameos for sure,” says Patterson. “Let's make it happen.”

Of course, until Warner Bros. greenlights a young Luke show, fans can get their fill of Gilmore Girls on the studio tour in California. The Stars Hollow set is part of the regular tour most of the year, but for the holidays, Warner Bros. is doing something special.

As part of its Holidays Made Here event, fans can step off their trams and walk around a wintery Stars Hollow. The set has been transformed so it looks just like it did on the show. You’ll be able to shop in Doose’s Market, get lost in a maze of furniture at Kim’s Antiques, and enjoy high tea at the Dragonfly Inn. And of course, it just wouldn’t be a trip to Stars Hollow without a cup of coffee at Luke’s Diner. While the beloved eatery is just a seasonal installment at the moment, Patterson is in the process of making it a permanent thing.

“We're working on a diner,” he says. Patterson already has a line of Gilmore Girls coffee blends, so he says “one day a diner will appear.” Until that dream becomes a reality, fans can visit the tour in Hollywood from now until Jan. 5. Stars Hollow is included in all studio tours for the event, and tickets start at $73.