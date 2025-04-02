Lauren Graham Has 2 Theories About The Father Of Rory's Baby

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life was the nostalgic return to Stars Hollow that fans had been waiting for, but the finale left audiences with more questions than answers. In the very last scene, Rory tells her mom that she’s pregnant, but the show ends without saying who the father is. Still, Lauren Graham has some thoughts about the mystery man’s identity.

Reminder: Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino always planned for the show to end with this big reveal — for years, she had the final four words picked out. Though her vision did not come to life in the original series, A Year In The Life rectified that. The last scene showed Lorelai (played by Graham) and Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) talking on the steps of the town gazebo. “Mom?” Rory asked her. “Yeah?” Lorelai responded. “I'm pregnant,” Rory revealed. Lorelai looks shocked, and then the scene cuts to black, leaving fans wondering who the father of Rory’s baby could be.

During an April 2 episode of Call Her Daddy, Graham told host Alex Cooper that she has two ideas about the cliffhanger ending. “Well, there are two theories, and either one — I'll just speak as a producer-type now — could send the story forward,” she told Cooper. “It could be the Wookiee who she fools around with in that storyline. It could be Logan [Huntzberger].”

Graham said that she thinks both potential plots could work. “Either way, it's juicy,” she said. “It could be some one-night stand. Then, what does that do to her relationship to the guy she ... was going to go down that path [of pursuing]? Or it could be could be him [Logan].”

Netflix

Lauren Graham may be open to two possibilities, but the Gilmore Girls costume designer, Valerie Campbell, has publicly said that Logan is the father. “The only obvious choice is — you guessed it — Logan,” Campbell said in a March 2023 TikTok video, claiming that Sherman-Palladino agreed. “Amy herself said, ‘Why are people even questioning who the father is?’” she said. “It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious.”

According to Campbell, Logan is the only potential father who fits the show’s timeline. “If it was Paul, she would've had the baby in the 'Fall,’” Campell added. “‘Spring,’ she sleeps with the Wookiee — once. If it was the Wookiee, she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important. We never gave her one. We were never instructed to give her one.”

Netflix

It seems like Graham does not necessarily agree with that logic. Plus, even Matt Czuchry (who played Logan) has kept quiet on the identity of Rory’s baby’s father despite learning the truth from the show’s creator and executive producer. “[Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino] told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want,’” he told Us Weekly in January 2021. “And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren’s show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine.”

“For me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be,” he added. “Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”