Lauren Graham Says Luke & Lorelai's First Kiss Was "So Hot"

In Gilmore Girls, Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore’s romance was the ultimate slow burn. Their friendship, banter, and chemistry built up over the course of four seasons until they finally had their first kiss. For fans of the show, the kiss was a memorable one — but apparently, Lauren Graham could not say the same.

During an April 2 episode of Call Her Daddy, Graham seemingly forgot the details of that pivotal scene. After Alex Cooper, the podcast host, mentioned Luke and Lorelai “finally” kissing for the first time, Graham had questions. “When was that?” she asked. After Cooper informed her it was in the Season 4 finale, Graham questioned, “We kiss that early?”

In the scene, Luke and Lorelai get into an argument at the inn after Jason Stiles (Lorelai’s ex) claims the two are back together. The argument takes them out onto the front porch, where Lorelai clarifies that she is not “taken” and confirms that she also has feelings for Luke. But when he goes in for a kiss, she takes a step back and asks him, “What are you doing?” He responds, “Will you just stand still?” Finally, they kiss. But after they pull apart and Lorelai reaches for him, they switch lines. “What are you doing?” Luke asks her, and she responds, “Will you just stand still?”

After hearing about the kiss, Graham confirmed what all Gilmore Girls fans know to be true. “That’s so hot,” she said before adding, “I don’t remember that.” (JSYK, when describing the scene to Graham, Cooper misquoted Luke as saying, “Would you just shut up for a second?” Still, the point stands — the scene is hot.)

Warner Bros

Scott Patterson, who played Luke in the show, has also discussed this romantic moment. “[I remember] how nervous we both were on that day and how the crew stuck around to check it out because everybody kind of knew it was this iconic moment,” he told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021. "We were nervous, and then we both realized that's exactly how the characters should feel.”

“Because the nervousness we were having as actors was, ‘We don't want to screw this up.’ It's a big moment, and everybody knew it was a big moment and it felt like a big moment,” he continued. “And then we both realized this is exactly how we should feel. We should take this into the scene and we did and got the results.”