Where the Gilmores lead, fans will always follow. It’s been almost 25 years since Gilmore Girls premiered in October 2000, and the love for all things Stars Hollow is as strong as ever. In addition to yearly rewatches and jet-setting trips to the filming locations in Hollywood, California, the Gilmore Girls fandom is still holding out hope for another reboot of the beloved series.

And while the show’s cast and its creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, would also love a Gilmore Girls reunion, they want to make sure it’s done right. For instance, Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) recently threw out the idea for a Gilmore Girls Christmas movie. While attending the Amy Sherman-Palladino Multiverse panel at PaleyFest on March 29, she details the focus of this holiday special. “I think there’s a return to Stars Hollow, she says. “Maybe Rory has an addition in her family.”

At the end of Netflix’s 2016 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life reboot, Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, revealed to Lorelai that she was pregnant, so seeing Rory as a mother would be a full-circle moment for fans who grew up watching the show. However, Graham has just one request concerning this potential revival: It needs to be set in Stars Hollow. “I never like it when a show goes on a trip, like when The Brady Bunch went to Hawaii,” she says. “I want them back in their house. I would just keep it kind of where we are, and I’m sure Amy can think of what the circumstances are.”

Warner Bros. Studio

While the holiday film route sounds promising, there’s another idea that the cast is less keen on. Both Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and Sherman-Palladino are opposed to a Gilmore Girls prequel. Fans online have floated around the idea of a young Luke series that Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) thinks is “the best pitch” he’s heard recently, but Bishop wouldn’t want anyone else to step into Emily’s shoes.

“If there’s a young Emily, somebody else would have to play her. So I’m not very interested in a prequel,” Bishop says. Sherman-Palladino agrees that it wouldn’t be the same without the OG cast. “They tried it with Carrie Bradshaw [in The Carrie Diaries], and while that girl was quite lovely, you always are thinking of Sarah Jessica Parker no matter what,” she says.

Rose Abdoo (Gypsy) has a solution for the prequel issue, and that’s CGI. “I’m not a fan of all that AI stuff. However, if they could work it out so that I could play my own young self...” she jokes at the Hacks PaleyFest panel on March 28. A prequel may have people divided, but what’s clear is that there are plenty of Gilmore Girls stories left to be told.