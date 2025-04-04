Lauren Graham opened up about filming Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life during a March episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. The four-part revival, which Netflix released in 2016, was a welcome return to the world of Stars Hollow for fans. But after watching it, some felt the miniseries was “disappointing,” citing the show’s offensive caricatures and fatphobic jokes. On the podcast, Graham talked about fans’ reactions to the project and explained why filming it was a “cried-every-day experience” for her.

When Shepard asked her about the possibility of another Gilmore Girls revival, Graham discussed the “mixed” reception to A Year In The Life. “I think there was a — I don’t know because I definitely didn’t read anything then — but there seems to have been a mixed reaction in terms of feeling satisfied that people got what they wanted,” she said.

The show did have some controversial storylines, including Rory’s surprise pregnancy and Lorelai’s solo hike on the Pacific Crest Trail. Still, Graham had a great experience returning to the series. “For me, it was a[n] incredibly satisfying, beautiful, cried-every-day experience,” she continued. “I could mark some growth I felt I had in terms of that character, that time, working with Amy [Sherman-Palladino, the creator]. It felt different, so all the stuff I loved about it was the same, and then it was better and different and the more grown-up version.”

Netflix

And yet, Graham sounded unsure about taking on the role of Lorelai again. “I do still get asked and stuff [about reviving the show],” she said. But she questioned if that would be the best outcome for fans. “Is it better for the folks at home… Is it literally better to leave them wanting more?”

“How do you honor those people who have kept it alive? Is it giving them more? Is it doing like what Reese Witherspoon’s doing with Legally Blonde — Elle, the prequel? Is this a Captain Marvel Multiverse where you want to follow whoever? Or do you try to go back?” she added. Her solution? A Gilmore Girls Christmas movie.

“Thank God it isn’t up to me,” Graham added. “What I have clearly said is ‘If someone calls me to do it, I’ll do it.’”