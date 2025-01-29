The Legally Blonde Prequel Is Currently Casting Young Elle Woods

Before she was owning the courtroom, Elle Woods was just trying to get through high school. The new Legally Blonde prequel series Elle will explore what the unstoppable fashionista’s teenage years were like, and with a new time period, comes a new Elle. Reese Witherspoon will still be on board as an executive producer for the show, but a new actor will be donning the hot-pink couture to play a teenage version of the future lawyer.

Elle was first announced in May 2024, with Witherspoon confirming the Prime Video series will be set before the collegiate events of Legally Blonde. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

The announcement came in the midst of the long-delayed third installment of the Legally Blonde movies. Legally Blonde 3 was confirmed in 2020 and supposed to premiere in 2022, but has since been pushed back to an undecided date.

While the prospects for this third movie haven’t been the best, fans of the franchise can look forward to diving into Elle relatively soon, it sounds like.

MGM

Filming Is About To Start

Witherspoon gave a promising update on Elle’s status in a Jan. 29 People interview. “I'm really excited. We start in March,” the EP confirmed.

The Search For The Next Elle Woods Has Begun

Witherspoon also revealed that casting for the title role is already in process.

“We're going through the casting process right now and we're picking who is going to play the young me,” she said. “It's kind of a trip ... There's so many good ones. That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from.”

Actors were invited to audition via an open casting call that was posted in September. Because of that, it sounds likely that the role of Elle will potentially go to an unknown actor.