Elle Woods may have shocked the world when she killed it at Harvard Law School, and stunned audiences when she brought a bill through Congress, but that's not where her story ends. Fans know by now this woman in pink is capable of anything she puts her mind to. And now that Elle's story is now in the hands of Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, who are writing Legally Blonde 3, she's bound to be doing great things.

News of a third Legally Blonde movie hit headlines when Witherspoon confirmed the making of the new film in a June 2018 Instagram video. In a playful reference to Elle Woods' application video to Harvard, Witherspoon hit the pool in a similar pink, sparkly swimsuit to announce the third film.

In May 2019, the Legally Blonde 3 script had reportedly been completed, written by Kiersten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted the Legally Blonde novel into the first film in 2001. But, it seems like things have changed, as Deadline reported Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn 99 co-creator Dan Goor have officially signed on to write the film. Rather than making changes to anything the previous writers had created, Kaling and Goor will apparently start fresh and put a completely new spin on the script for Legally Blonde 3.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The remake is bound to be entertaining, as not only are two comedic legends going to be writing the film, but Witherspoon herself will be taking on a producer role, in addition to starring in this third installation of Elle Woods' story.

It seems like a perfect fit for Kaling and Witherspoon to work together, because they're experts at their crafts, as well as low-key BFFs. Their admiration for each other first seemed to come to light when Kaling created the tradition of hanging a "Wreath Witherspoon" holiday decoration in 2014, which was featured on The Mindy Project. In good fun, Witherspoon went on to sell a "Wreath Witherspoon" dress for her clothing brand Draper James. Witherspoon then had an iconic cameo on the Mindy Project in 2017, and Kaling returned the cameo favor when she appeared in Witherspoon's Apple TV series The Morning Show in 2019. Plus, the pair co-starred in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time.

As for the plot of Legally Blonde 3, that's still under wraps. The Last time fans saw Elle, she had successfully passed "Bruiser's Bill" through Congress, and seemed to hint at plans for a presidential run in the future. In an interview with late night host James Cordon, he suggested Woods might be the first female POTUS by now, and Witherspoon seemed to agree. "She could. She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be like a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison," she said. "She could be anything!"

So, while fans can't yet be sure what's happened to the sorority-girl-turned-law-superstar in the 16 years since fans have checked in, it's safe to say she's probably been up to quite a bit. Legally Blonde 3 doesn't have a release date yet, so the jury's out on when it will officially come to screens.