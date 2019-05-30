Fans still have about nine months until the anticipated Legally Blonde 3 hits theaters, but like the queen she is, Reese Witherspoon has delivered a tiny scoop on the upcoming movie. It turns out that she and the cast haven't even started filming the movie yet, but the Legally Blonde 3 script has been completed. Time to start making predictions about Elle Woods' next big case and what power suit she'll wear in court.

ICYMI, Witherspoon confirmed the making of a third Legally Blonde film in June 2018 through an Instagram video. Fans of the original 2001 movie starring Witherspoon as a fashionista who initially attends law school to impress her ex squealed over the announcement, particularly because of its throwback to the first film. Channeling Elle Woods' admissions essay for Harvard Law School, Witherspoon lounged on a pool float in the clip, writing in a caption, "It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3."

The project was then announced to debut in theaters on Valentine's Day 2020, marking more than 15 years since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003. While Witherspoon is co-producing the new film through her company Hello Sunshine, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Legally Blonde screenwriter Karen McCullah were slated to write the new script. The creative team has remained quiet about which original stars are joining Witherspoon for the new story, but Legally Blonde 3's IMDb page lists Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle's BFFs Serena and Margot, as cast members. Maybe that means their involvement is semi official?

Witherspoon hasn't spilled any specific dirt on where Elle is today, but she has revealed where she and her team are in the film-making process. "[We have] a script, but we haven't shot anything," the actor told Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2. "[Elle's] a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it."

Long before a third film came into fruition, Witherspoon played the Legally Blonde nostalgia card on Instagram plenty of times. To commemorate the movie's fifteenth anniversary in 2016, she posted a Boomerang shot of herself performing Elle's "bend and snap" move. The star also kept outfits from the movie and Snapchatted herself trying them on around the time of the anniversary. Fingers crossed that she continues posting Legally Blonde-themed content once she's on that new set.

Witherspoon also addressed the movie during a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She played it a little coy when it came to Legally Blonde 3, vaguely saying that she and a team were working on it. "It's sort of about women being underestimated," she told the host and her audience, "and I think it's a good idea — that things have changed, but not that much has changed!"

People need Elle's brains and fashion-forward optimism now more than ever before, so here's hoping Witherspoon reveals more about what Elle is up to soon. Legally Blonde 3 is in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.