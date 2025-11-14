Your next autumnal stroll just got a million times more whimsical, because at long last, you can recreate the Stars Hollow experience by streaming the Gilmore Girls official soundtrack. The beloved music from the 2000 dramedy series has never been available on streaming platforms before, but in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, it was just added to Spotify on Nov. 14. Plus, there are some limited-edition vinyls for the true superfans.

The newly released soundtrack, which you can stream on Spotify here, features 18 songs by Gilmore Girls composer Sam Phillips. Anyone who’s watched (and endlessly rewatched) the show will instantly recognize tracks like “Where the Colors Don’t Go,” which is the first musical moment in the show’s pilot episode, and the clear standout “Reflecting Light,” which is frequently used to score important moments of Lorelai’s romance with Luke.

And of course, the album is also filled with Phillips’ famous “la, la, la” interludes — the iconic melodies that play in pretty much every scene transition throughout the series.

The streaming release isn’t the only special treat for music lovers. Vinyl label Mutant is also releasing special-edition soundtrack vinyls, which are available on their web store for a limited time.

Phillips shared how important this release is to her in a statement on Mutant’s website. “If I had a new episode of Gilmore Girls for every request I’ve gotten over the years to release the ‘La La’s’ score for fans of the show, I would be beyond happy,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “But now I am thrilled to say that Warner Bros. Television/WaterTower Music asked me to put together an album of those ‘La La’s’ for any and all who want them. Even though I was listening to my own voice and melodies as I was working on the album, I felt like I was in Stars Hollow with all the snacks and coffee, drama and charm. I hope these little pieces of music take listeners back to the world of Lorelai and Rory…to the Gilmore universe we all love.”