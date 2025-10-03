Gilmore Girls is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Oct. 5. While you could always celebrate Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of Stars Hollow by rewatching the show, talking fast, and drinking coffee, The Grove in Los Angeles, California, is giving fans a chance to step into the world of their fave TV show.

The A Weekend in Stars Hollow pop-up is a two-day immersive experience, produced by Warner Bros. Television Group for Gilmore Girls’ quarter century milestone. Due to an “enthusiastic” fan response, tickets sold out almost immediately online. While some fans on Instagram have said that they were able to get on a waitlist, according to a rep, “the event is now at full capacity.”

You may be able to snag a look at the Gilmore Girls experience as you’re heading to the AMC to see Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl movie or while grabbing a coffee at La La Land Cafe, but there won’t be a standby line if you don’t have tickets. Luckily, this isn’t the only Gilmore Girls experience happening in LA this year. Starting Dec. 18, Warner Bros. Studio Tour is hosting its Holidays Made Here event, where fans can step on the actual Gilmore Girls set and walk around Stars Hollow IRL. Tickets are available now, and the event will run through Jan. 4, 2026.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If you *do* have tickets to The Grove’s Gilmore Girls pop-up, below, you’ll find all the details you need to know about the immersive experience:

When Does The Gilmore Girls Pop-Up Shop Open?

A Weekend In Stars Hollow will be open from Oct. 4 through the show’s actual 25th anniversary date on Oct. 5. Both days, the experience will open at 11 a.m., but it will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Where Is The Weekend In Stars Hollow Experience Located?

You’ll find the Gilmore Girls anniversary pop-up at The Grove, which is an outdoor mall located at 189 The Grove Drive in LA. Parking isn’t free, but most stores offer validation for a few hours. There may be a line to get in, even with a ticket, so be sure to bring along a phone charger and dress accordingly.

What To Expect At The Gilmore Girls Experience In LA?

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

When picking out an outfit, a flannel shirt and backwards cap is always a great choice to channel Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). You definitely want to dress the part, because the Gilmore Girls pop-up will feature plenty of Insta-worthy photo moments like a replica of the Stars Hollow Gazebo from the Warner Bros. Studio lot. There will also be the Stars Hollow sign, Lorelai’s Jeep, and a set with 1,000 daisies inspired by Max’s proposal in Season 1.

It wouldn’t be Gilmore Girls without some coffee. The pop-up will have a Luke’s Diner for fans to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts as well. You can also take home some exclusive 25th anniversary merch at the pop-up shop. If it’s anything like the store on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, you’ll be able to find Patterson’s Luke’s Diner coffee bags so you can enjoy a cup from Stars Hollows during your new rewatch at home.