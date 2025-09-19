Taylor Swift Is Premiering Her First Life Of A Showgirl Music Video In Theaters

There isn’t a more fitting place for Taylor Swift to kickstart her Showgirl era than in a glitzy movie theater. On Sept. 19, the pop star has announced a three-day cinematic event: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The 89-minute movie will be a must-see for true Swifties — not only will it include Swift’s vision in crafting her 12th studio album, but also lyric videos of her new songs, as well as the official premiere of this era’s first music video.

Swift announced the movie in an appropriately over-the-top Instagram post. “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!” The pop star went on to reveal which song will be the very first Life of a Showgirl single — it’s the album’s opening track, “The Fate of Ophelia.” “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With such a limited run, it’s going to be difficult to snag your ticket in time for the showings. Here’s what Swifties need to know about finding a showtime and securing your seat.

The Life Of A Showgirl Movie Dates & Times

Screenings of the film will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 3, and run throughout the album’s release weekend until the final showings on Oct. 5. You’ll need to check with your local theaters for specific showtimes.

How To Get Your Tickets

You can purchase tickets now from AMC Theaters at amctheatres.com. For all other movie theaters, you can find tickets at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

2 Special Theater Rules To Know

Swift’s film is a little different from your standard movie theater showing. At her event, moviegoers will be allowed to sing and dance in the theaters, so long as they do not stand on seats or block the aisles. The film will also screen without any ads or trailers at the beginning, so plan to arrive on time.